ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy
JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected Gauteng top officials deny their weekend provincial conference was shambolic instead blaming a series of logistical challenges for its long delays.
The province's new top five led by Panyaza Lesufi held a media briefing at the African National Congress' (ANC) Luthuli House headquarters on Tuesday morning.
Lesufi said to label some of the delays experienced over the weekend as one of the former Provincial Executive Committee's (PEC) failures would be unfair.
The ANC in Gauteng - which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for additional members and deal with policy issues next month.
Lesufi explained the issues that led to some of the delays.
"And we had an NEC that met for almost seven hours to deal with this matter and at the doorstep of the conference, they took a decision that the PEC must resolve this matter.
"If you are dealing with logistical matters and you are dealing with a serious political matter of Ekurhuleni in a conference that is highly contested, we had no choice but to immediately go to the PEC."
