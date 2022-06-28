Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this





Various organisations conducted a seven-year study

The study took place between 2012 and 2019

Copyright: seventyfour74/123rf

The University of Cape Town, the Institute for Security Studies and the Seven Passes Initiative, conducted a seven-year study in Touwranten, a small settlement outside Wilderness on the Garden Route.

The study was based on factors that impacted the development of children and parents.

In 2008, the Seven Passes Initiative came into being. It was set up to support children in their education, in response to the fact that a number of children at the time were not only falling out of school but also were involved in violence in the broader farming district. Chandre Gould | Senior researcher for the Crime Justice and Politics Programme at the Institute For Security Studies

The seven-year study found that societal problems including gender-based violence along with substance abuse had a negative impact on parenting.

We know that communities in South Africa are struggling with high levels of unemployment. Chandre Gould | Senior researcher for the Crime Justice and Politics Programme at the Institute For Security Studies

