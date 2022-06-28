Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'
Standing in this week for Whitfield, Motheo Khoaripe interviewed Arthur Goldstuck who revisited the newly topical cyberpunk classic "Snow Crash" by Neal Stephenson (1992).
The MD of World Wide Worx describes it as "one of my all-time favourite books".
You can't really talk about Snow Crash without talking about a book that came before called 'Neuromancer' by William Gibson... Neuromancer coined the term cyberspace and came up with the idea of cutting into virtual worlds...Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
You could say that was the starting point of a genre called cyberpunk... where Neuromancer coined 'cyberspace', Snow Crash coined the term 'metaverse'... Gibson had never used a computer... and Stephenson was in fact a skilled programmer...Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
It just astonishes me how derivative the current concept of the metaverse are from Neal Stephenson's book, and that's why I wanted to talk about Snow Crash.Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
It's deeply ironic that Mark Zuckerberg then decides to reframe Facebook as a company called 'Meta'... They are now pushing the idea that the metaverse is the next platform not just for social media but also for our business and for our pleasure.Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
The biggest takeaway is that the metaverse is nothing new in terms of the concept, but also it's not a safe place. Back in 1992 in 'fictionville'... in 2022 in the virtual reality world...Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx
Description on Amazon:
The “brilliantly realised” (The New York Times Book Review) modern classic that coined the term “metaverse”—one of Time’s 100 best English-language novels and “a foundational text of the cyberpunk movement” (Wired)
In reality, Hiro Protagonist delivers pizza for Uncle Enzo’s CosoNostra Pizza Inc., but in the Metaverse he’s a warrior prince. Plunging headlong into the enigma of a new computer virus that’s striking down hackers everywhere, he races along the neon-lit streets on a search-and-destroy mission for the shadowy virtual villain threatening to bring about infocalypse.
Snow Crash is a mind-altering romp through a future America so bizarre, so outrageous . . . you’ll recognize it immediately.
For more detail, also read ‘"Snow Crash’ Is a Cyberpunk Classic".
Listen to Goldstuck's review on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/katisa/katisa2201/katisa220100078/181020091-3d-render-abstract-futuristic-background-metaverse-sign-glowing-with-violet-red-neon-light-inside-th.jpg
