Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:25
LGBTQI+ community still facing discrimination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dawie Nel - Director at Out
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: LGBTQ+ travel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jason Fiddler - KwaZulu-Natal Gay and Lesbian Tourism Assoc.
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Trans athletes show limits of law and science
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Claire Breen - Professor of Law at University of Waikato
Today at 07:20
Developing Gender Inclusive Schools in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alison Gray - Deputy Principal at Westerford High School
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How can we better protect LGBTQI+ community from hate crimes?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron
Today at 08:21
Understanding the complexities surrounding transgender surgery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kevin Adams
Today at 09:15
Stage 6 loadshedding impact on those living with disabilities
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Downey - Founder and Executive Director at Disability info South Africa
Today at 09:20
Stage 6 loadshedding impact on food safety
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Harris Steinman
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
The History of Marriage
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amy Rommelspacher
Today at 11:05
Why does fraud flourish in tough economic times
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nischal Mewalal - CEO l at South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)
No Items to show
Latest Local
Eskom offers striking workers a 7% wage increase Talks between unions and Eskom collapsed last week after the power utility offered workers 5.3%. 29 June 2022 6:13 AM
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA. 28 June 2022 10:12 PM
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability' Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Management 28 June 2022 8:12 PM
View all Local
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of govern... 28 June 2022 4:43 PM
ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy The ANC in Gauteng which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for a... 28 June 2022 3:14 PM
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem. 27 June 2022 2:49 PM
View all Politics
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion' The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).... 28 June 2022 7:15 PM
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness an... 28 June 2022 5:36 PM
View all Business
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
'Rolling Goddess' shares her wins, struggles in the fashion industry Lebohang Monyatsi plays the role of Rosie on the soapie 'Generations: The Legacy' and she is the first South African woman in a wh... 28 June 2022 4:54 PM
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me' Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More. 27 June 2022 3:02 PM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Norwegian cruise ship hits iceberg - 'scary experience' says passenger The liner was carrying approximately 2 000 passengers when it struck a 'growler' in the Alaskan fjords at the weekend. 28 June 2022 3:08 PM
World leaders condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine shopping mall Refilwe Moloto chats to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the biggest global news stories. 28 June 2022 10:57 AM
The impact of abortion laws in the US La Sierra University's Alicia Gutierrez-Romine, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how changing abortion laws will impact the United S... 28 June 2022 10:23 AM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
View all Opinion
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'

Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

Standing in this week for Whitfield, Motheo Khoaripe interviewed Arthur Goldstuck who revisited the newly topical cyberpunk classic "Snow Crash" by Neal Stephenson (1992).

Metaverse concept @ katisa/123rf.com

The MD of World Wide Worx describes it as "one of my all-time favourite books".

You can't really talk about Snow Crash without talking about a book that came before called 'Neuromancer' by William Gibson... Neuromancer coined the term cyberspace and came up with the idea of cutting into virtual worlds...

Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx

You could say that was the starting point of a genre called cyberpunk... where Neuromancer coined 'cyberspace', Snow Crash coined the term 'metaverse'... Gibson had never used a computer... and Stephenson was in fact a skilled programmer...

Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx

It just astonishes me how derivative the current concept of the metaverse are from Neal Stephenson's book, and that's why I wanted to talk about Snow Crash.

Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx

It's deeply ironic that Mark Zuckerberg then decides to reframe Facebook as a company called 'Meta'... They are now pushing the idea that the metaverse is the next platform not just for social media but also for our business and for our pleasure.

Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx

The biggest takeaway is that the metaverse is nothing new in terms of the concept, but also it's not a safe place. Back in 1992 in 'fictionville'... in 2022 in the virtual reality world...

Arthur Goldstuck, MD - World Wide Worx

Description on Amazon:

The “brilliantly realised” (The New York Times Book Review) modern classic that coined the term “metaverse”—one of Time’s 100 best English-language novels and “a foundational text of the cyberpunk movement” (Wired)

In reality, Hiro Protagonist delivers pizza for Uncle Enzo’s CosoNostra Pizza Inc., but in the Metaverse he’s a warrior prince. Plunging headlong into the enigma of a new computer virus that’s striking down hackers everywhere, he races along the neon-lit streets on a search-and-destroy mission for the shadowy virtual villain threatening to bring about infocalypse.

Snow Crash is a mind-altering romp through a future America so bizarre, so outrageous . . . you’ll recognize it immediately.

For more detail, also read ‘"Snow Crash’ Is a Cyberpunk Classic".

Listen to Goldstuck's review on The Money Show:




