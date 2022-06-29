Nando's caps free 'bright' sides at 4, 'unlike Eskom with power cuts!'





© Somsak Sudthangtum/123rf.com

Nando's is known for providing South Africans with comic relief and on-point social commentary through all our many rough patches as a nation.

Ongoing load shedding is currently a huge concern, adding to the burden of rocketing food and fuel prices.

Nando's is playing its part in adding some light to the general darkness with the "Bright Sides" promotion.

The fast food chain provides free sides with an order of a full chicken, according to the load shedding stage.*

We limit it to 4. Pity Eskom doesn't do the same 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/RCSRqIdPKq — NandosSA (@NandosSA) June 28, 2022

However Nando's has drawn the line at Stage 6*: "We limit it to 4. Pity Eskom doesn't do the same."

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) chats to Nando's SA Chief Marketing Officer Doug Place.

We understand people.... don't always have facilities to cook in the dark and we know that people tend to order more Nando's for delivery with load shedding, so to lighten the burden somewhat and bring a bright side to a very dark situation... we'll give you a number of free sides to go with any full chicken. Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

Place explains it's been a challenge to keep up with demand for its "Bright Sides" which is why, unfortunately, the number has now been limited to four at a time.

South Africa experienced a difficult COVID lockdown, particularly for the restaurant business, so times have been particularly lean... [on load shedding] Two thirds of our restaurants have generators and that's a good thing but sometimes its hard to put in petrol nine to five. Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

We need to be cost-conscious... and aim to be as creative as possible because that tends to be what people remember, and the more creative it is the further the message travels and the less you have to spend on media money to get it out there. Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

Listen to the conversation with the Nando's CMO below: