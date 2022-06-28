'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
The first word that tends to come to mind when we think of South Africa's mostly struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is "dysfunctional".
Although these are a huge drain on the fiscus and the taxpayer, they could pull their weight if they were listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) says First Avenue Investment Management's Hlelo Giyose.
The First Avenue Investment Officer and Principal was speaking at Moneyweb’s Better Investor Conference.
Giyose believes it is time to consider listing market-competitive SOEs on the JSE so these too can start making more meaningful contributions to economic growth in South Africa, writes Akhona Matshoba forMoneyweb.
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) chats to Giyose on The Money Show.
Would SOEs currently even pass the JSE's stringent listing requjrements?
Not at this point, but I don't think that [excludes] a process of developing and getting them to the point where they're ready to put onto the market... You could have a development stage, a transition stage of two to three years...Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer - First Avenue Investment Management
SOEs aren't really any worse than, for instance, Sasol just three years ago... It was just bleeding money...Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer - First Avenue Investment Management
There are companies that are technically bankrupt at a point in time but they come back, and the reason why they do is because they're professionalised management team, they allocate capital appropriately and they're responsive to market conditions... They're also dynamic in the labour pool they tend to have.Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer - First Avenue Investment Management
Giyose raises the point of customer loyalty programmes and how effective they can be (Discovery Vitality, FNB eBucks, Clicks ClubCard et al).
Do you know any one SOE that has a customer loyalty plan?Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer - First Avenue Investment Management
No, but I know a lot of SOEs that aren't working for the people they're supposed to be serving... This would only work if you removed these [SOES] from the hands of politicians... and that won't be easy in South Africa.Motheo Khoaripe, Business Correspondent - 702
Giyose acknowledges that political will would be needed seeing that much of South Africa's civil service is largely dysfunctional.
I also think you need to cut the part about trying to make the public service functional... it is dysfunctional, right?... but South Africa has one of the oldest stock exchanges in the world... that's an item of national heritage...Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer - First Avenue Investment Management
South Africa should just realise that the JSE is its strength, not its weakness. It's a great place to bring accountability... which you don't really have as you saw with Zondo...Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer - First Avenue Investment Management
Listen to Giyose's passionate argument on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.linkedin.com/in/hlelo-lo-giyose-2734aa6/overlay/photo/
