There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time

More people are being employed in part-time jobs rather than full-time, according to the Quarterly Employment Statistics for the first quarter of 2022 (QES, Q1:2022).

Statistics South Africa says total employment in the formal non-agricultural sector increased by 42 000 in Q1, bringing the level of total employment to around 10,1 million.

Year-on-year (y/y) jobs increased by 200 000 between March 2021 and March 2022.

Gross earnings paid to employees decreased by R28,2 billion or -3,4% from R827,3 billion in December 2021 to R799,1 billion in March 2022.



Motheo Khoaripe interviews Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.

Masupye explains that full-time employment refers to those who work 40 hours or more a week.

People who are registered as part-time employees work less than 40 hours.

The number of full-time employees stands at 8-million 881-thousand (8 881 000) and for part-timers it is 1-million 223-thousand (1 223 000).

Looking at the quarterly and yearly movement, both full-time and part-time registered an increase... for full-time an increase of 1 000 quarter-on-quarter, and y/y an increase of 80 000. Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics - Stats SA

Part-time, quarter-on-quarter increased by 41 000 and y/y an increase of 192 000. Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics - Stats SA

The highest job increases were recorded in community services, followed by manufacturing and mining.

Industries that registered a drop were led by trade, followed by construction and business services.

