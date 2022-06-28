Eskom hits us with stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday
JOHANNESBURG – True to its word, Eskom has ramped up load shedding to stage 6 from 4 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In a statement released a short while ago, the power utility said: “Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4 pm until 10 pm this evening. Stage 4 load shedding will then be implemented at 10 pm – midnight. Load shedding will then be reduced to stage 2 until 5 am on Wednesday morning. From 5 am until 4 pm on Wednesday load shedding will be implemented at stage 4. Load shedding 6 will then again be implemented at 4 pm – 10 pm tomorrow evening.”
This comes after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continued at power plants.
Stage 6 power cuts would see South Africans forced to endure between three or four bouts of rolling blackouts, which equates to a total of at least six hours without power on any day.
The utility warned again that: “There is a high risk that the stage of load shedding may have to change at any time, depending on the state of the plant.”
It said it would continue to monitor the situation and inform the public accordingly.
“Three of the 10 generation units that had tripped during the night have been returned to service. This, however, is still insufficient to stave off the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding for this evening and tomorrow evening.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom hits us with stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday
Source : Pixabay.com
