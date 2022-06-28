Norwegian cruise ship hits iceberg - 'scary experience' says passenger





A passenger on board a Norwegian cruise ship that hit an iceberg in the Alaskan fjords on Saturday has described the incident as a 'scary experience'.

Alicia Amador, from Phoenix, Arizona, told the Juneau Empire that she estimated the iceberg, was about the size of 'semi-truck' and described hearing a “big noise” before the impact.

The Norwegian Sun cruise liner was forced to cancel the remainder of its trip following the collision at the weekend.

A spokesperson told the Cruise Hive blog "On June 25, 2022, while transiting to Hubbard Glacier in Alaska, Norwegian Sun was engulfed by dense fog, limiting visibility and resulting in the ship making contact with a growler."

Check out the videos below:

The NORWEGIAN SUN cruise ship hit an iceberg near Hubbard Glacier on Saturday, June 25. The cruise ship docked in Juneau on Monday. pic.twitter.com/e2rTgY4K5g — GOLDENPROPELLER.COM (@GOLDENPROPELLE1) June 28, 2022

Norwegian cruise line. Rough seas. I feel ill warning this. What aren’t things like bolted down? pic.twitter.com/s3aXLTw6NZ — Sven the Realist🇩🇪 (@ultimatebigguy) June 27, 2022