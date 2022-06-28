Norwegian cruise ship hits iceberg - 'scary experience' says passenger
A passenger on board a Norwegian cruise ship that hit an iceberg in the Alaskan fjords on Saturday has described the incident as a 'scary experience'.
Alicia Amador, from Phoenix, Arizona, told the Juneau Empire that she estimated the iceberg, was about the size of 'semi-truck' and described hearing a “big noise” before the impact.
The Norwegian Sun cruise liner was forced to cancel the remainder of its trip following the collision at the weekend.
A spokesperson told the Cruise Hive blog "On June 25, 2022, while transiting to Hubbard Glacier in Alaska, Norwegian Sun was engulfed by dense fog, limiting visibility and resulting in the ship making contact with a growler."
Check out the videos below:
The NORWEGIAN SUN cruise ship hit an iceberg near Hubbard Glacier on Saturday, June 25. The cruise ship docked in Juneau on Monday. pic.twitter.com/e2rTgY4K5g— GOLDENPROPELLER.COM (@GOLDENPROPELLE1) June 28, 2022
IN OTHER NEWS: **'Just a hoe with babies' mom-blogger Shana Fife longlisted for literary award**
Norwegian cruise line. Rough seas. I feel ill warning this. What aren’t things like bolted down? pic.twitter.com/s3aXLTw6NZ— Sven the Realist🇩🇪 (@ultimatebigguy) June 27, 2022
More from World
World leaders condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine shopping mall
Refilwe Moloto chats to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the biggest global news stories.Read More
The impact of abortion laws in the US
La Sierra University's Alicia Gutierrez-Romine, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how changing abortion laws will impact the United States and the state of California in particular.Read More
Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices
John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills, who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine, about the far-reaching impact this could have.Read More
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world!
The 50-year-old World's Ugliest Dog competition resumed after a 2-year Covid hiatus this past weekend in California.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks
Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Erdogan hints Turkey could re-instate death penalty over wildfire starter
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke after a devastating wildfire near Marmaris destroyed 4,500 hectares of forest land.Read More