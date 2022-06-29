The wonders of southern Africa's national parks





As the world opens up and COVID-19 restrictions are finally being lifted, people are itching to see the world.

Though seeing the Eiffel Tower might be tempting, why not ditch the visa stress and put on your favourite khakis and explore the natural wonders that southern Africa has to offer?

Speaking about one of Botswana's national parks, conservationist and travel author, Chris Stuart, describes the Okavango Delta as one of the top places to see the big five.

It's one of the best destinations for general game viewing, and for those who want to see the big five within Southern Africa. Chris Stuart, Conservationist and co-author - 'Stuart’s Field Guide to National Parks and Game Reserves'

If you're looking to wander the natural wonders of the Kalahari Desert, Mathilde Stuart invites you to ponder how nature makes a plan in dry conditions at the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park.

You see these massive river beds and there's not a drop of water and these huge thorn trees and under that a mass of springboks. The springbok herds are something mind-blowing. Mathilde Stuart, Conservationist and co-author - 'Stuart’s Field Guide to National Parks and Game Reserves'

However, many national parks are facing conservation issues amidst global warming concerns and manmade interference, something that saddened the Stuarts when they visited Lake Malawi.

It's not a happy situation, but still, it's a beautiful place. It has some fantastic views... [but] it's not a park we go back to, we find that it's too depressing. Chris Stuart, Conservationist and co-author - 'Stuart’s Field Guide to National Parks and Game Reserves'

Things are looking up in places like the Victoria Falls, where Chris maintains that the drought at the falls has nothing to do with climate change and is just a part of nature's process.