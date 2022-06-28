Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said there was no such a thing as two centers of power in the province.
He insisted that premier David Makhura would complete his term of office.
During a media briefing on Tuesday, Lesufi told journalists that those seeking to elbow or push Makhura out of office were wrong.
Makhura ended his term as ANC chairperson at the weekend and he is due to vacate the premier's office when the country goes to the 2024 general elections.
However, Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government
"Comrade David [Makhura] himself was a premier while comrade Paul Mashatile was the chairperson [of Gauteng]. It went even beyond that, comrade Mashatile was an MEC in a cabinet of the premier when he was chairperson," he said.
Some believe Lesufi should take the reins to allow voters to get to know him better ahead of the 2024 polls.
Meanwhile, the ANC - which failed to complete its provincial conference over the past four days was expected to try to elect additional members and deliberate over policy matters next month.
Lesufi insisted that members were trying to fix and clean up the ANC.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
Source : Eyewitness News
