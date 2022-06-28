Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that Eskom executives and union leaders are locked in sensitive marathon talks in an effort to resolve the strike that has crippled the country with power cuts.
The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.
This has led to stage 6 load shedding returning for the second time ever.
South Africa's worst fears have officially been confirmed, with Eskom implementing stage 6 load shedding from 4 pm until 10 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the labour action had dealt the utility a heavy blow.
“This has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard plant from damage. There is a high risk that the stage of load shedding may have to change at any time, depending on the state of the plant.”
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 28, 2022
Due to unlawful industrial action, Stage 6 loadshedding will regretfully be implemented at 16:00 until 22:00 this evening. Stage 4 will then continue to be implemented until midnight. pic.twitter.com/BEJZLMcjr3
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding
More from Business
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'
The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).Read More
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.Read More
Renewable energy the next step for SA
Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.Read More
Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants.Read More
How the Ukraine war is adding to the bottlenecks at SA's ports
Andrew Pike, the head of Bowman's Ports, Transport and Logistics sector, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the war in Ukraine is impacting our ports and hampering operations.Read More
'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.Read More
EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C chargers is a game changer
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine.Read More
How Access Bank is penetrating the financial market in South Africa
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Sugendhree Reddy, CEO at Access Bank.Read More
Takealot poised to compete with new players in the growing e-commerce market
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Duncan McLeod, founder & editor at TechCentral.Read More
More from Local
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'
The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).Read More
SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC
The NICD said monkeypox is "rarely fatal" and illness can dissipate within two to four weeks adding that most cases don't require hospital treatment.Read More
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.Read More
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.Read More
Renewable energy the next step for SA
Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.Read More
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this
The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence.Read More
ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy
The ANC in Gauteng which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for additional members and deal with policy issues next month.Read More
Eskom hits us with stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday
This comes after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continued at power plants.Read More
Are you Cape Town's next child ballet star? City Ballet auditions are now open
Cape Town City Ballet is looking for child characters between the ages of 10 - 14 years to join CTCB in 'Romeo and Juliet'.Read More