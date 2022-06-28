Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion' The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).... 28 June 2022 7:15 PM
SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC The NICD said monkeypox is "rarely fatal" and illness can dissipate within two to four weeks adding that most cases don't require... 28 June 2022 6:16 PM
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness an... 28 June 2022 5:36 PM
View all Local
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of govern... 28 June 2022 4:43 PM
ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy The ANC in Gauteng which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for a... 28 June 2022 3:14 PM
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem. 27 June 2022 2:49 PM
View all Politics
Renewable energy the next step for SA Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision. 28 June 2022 4:36 PM
Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, ad... 28 June 2022 4:33 PM
Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants. 28 June 2022 10:04 AM
View all Business
'Rolling Goddess' shares her wins, struggles in the fashion industry Lebohang Monyatsi plays the role of Rosie on the soapie 'Generations: The Legacy' and she is the first South African woman in a wh... 28 June 2022 4:54 PM
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
'Just a hoe with babies' mom-blogger Shana Fife longlisted for literary award Shana Fife's debut memoir 'Ougat' was released in 2021 and is longlisted for the non-fiction Sunday Times Literary Award. 28 June 2022 1:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me' Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More. 27 June 2022 3:02 PM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Norwegian cruise ship hits iceberg - 'scary experience' says passenger The liner was carrying approximately 2 000 passengers when it struck a 'growler' in the Alaskan fjords at the weekend. 28 June 2022 3:08 PM
World leaders condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine shopping mall Refilwe Moloto chats to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the biggest global news stories. 28 June 2022 10:57 AM
The impact of abortion laws in the US La Sierra University's Alicia Gutierrez-Romine, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how changing abortion laws will impact the United S... 28 June 2022 10:23 AM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan

28 June 2022 5:36 PM
by Ray White & Nkosikhona Duma
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
Load shedding

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said an agreement had been reached with unions to bring the strike at Eskom to an end.

He said the wildcat, unlawful strike was primarily responsible for the stage 6 load shedding that was crippling the country.

“As a result of extensive negotiations between some of the unions and the management at Eskom, earlier today, and agreement was reached on the wage settlement that both parties will commit themselves to in due course.”

Eskom announced stage six earlier in the afternoon, saying it was battling with capacity.

Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.

“The intimidation is completely unacceptable, and is primarily responsible for the country being where it is today and possibly tomorrow.”

But he said the situation should return to normal soon: “In the few hours that I spent at Eskom today, I was given the assurance that everything will be done to bring the country to normality as far as the supply of electricity if concerned sooner rather than later.”

At the same time, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Unions of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) have confirmed that they were able to secure a new offer from Eskom.

In a joint statement, the unions said: “NUM and Numsa can inform the public and our members at Eskom that the bilateral meeting this morning has registered considerable progress in that negotiations have been able to break new ground with a new offer, which will be tabled at the Central Bargaining Forum (CBF) this coming Friday, 1 July 2022.”

Both unions have urged their members to return to work on Wednesday pending the presentation of the new wage offer on Friday.

“In light of these developments, we call on workers at Eskom to normalise the situation given that Eskom has returned to the negotiating table. We are calling on our members to give this process and the CBF meeting on Friday the necessary chance to settle the current dispute.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan




28 June 2022 5:36 PM
by Ray White & Nkosikhona Duma
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
Load shedding

More from Business

'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'

28 June 2022 7:15 PM

The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renewable energy the next step for SA

28 June 2022 4:36 PM

Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding

28 June 2022 4:33 PM

The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts

28 June 2022 10:04 AM

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Ukraine war is adding to the bottlenecks at SA's ports

28 June 2022 9:47 AM

Andrew Pike, the head of Bowman's Ports, Transport and Logistics sector, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the war in Ukraine is impacting our ports and hampering operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets

28 June 2022 6:37 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C chargers is a game changer

28 June 2022 6:33 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Access Bank is penetrating the financial market in South Africa

27 June 2022 8:02 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Sugendhree Reddy, CEO at Access Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takealot poised to compete with new players in the growing e-commerce market

27 June 2022 7:08 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Duncan McLeod, founder & editor at TechCentral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa exports more coal to Europe

27 June 2022 3:46 PM

The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'

28 June 2022 7:15 PM

The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC

28 June 2022 6:16 PM

The NICD said monkeypox is "rarely fatal" and illness can dissipate within two to four weeks adding that most cases don't require hospital treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power

28 June 2022 4:43 PM

Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renewable energy the next step for SA

28 June 2022 4:36 PM

Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding

28 June 2022 4:33 PM

The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this

28 June 2022 3:25 PM

The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy

28 June 2022 3:14 PM

The ANC in Gauteng which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for additional members and deal with policy issues next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom hits us with stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday

28 June 2022 2:33 PM

This comes after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continued at power plants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you Cape Town's next child ballet star? City Ballet auditions are now open

28 June 2022 2:04 PM

Cape Town City Ballet is looking for child characters between the ages of 10 - 14 years to join CTCB in 'Romeo and Juliet'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What stage 6 load shedding means for households, business

28 June 2022 1:40 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Chris Yelland, managing director at EE Business Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom hits us with stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday

Local

Should the legal drinking age be changed?

Local

'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'

Business Local

Enyobeni Tavern tragedy raises questions about spatial inequalities in townships

Local

EWN Highlights

SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC

28 June 2022 6:16 PM

ConCourt rules Ntshaveni's analogue switch-off deadline was unlawful

28 June 2022 5:29 PM

'Rolling Goddess' shares her wins, struggles in the fashion industry

28 June 2022 4:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA