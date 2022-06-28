2 people injured as light aircraft crashes in Lower Crossroads





CAPE TOWN - A light aircraft has gone down in Lower Crossroads, in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

City of Cape Town officials said the incident happened just before 6 pm.

Emergency services have responded as both aircraft occupants have been injured.

A light aircraft has gone down in Lower Crossroads, in the Western Cape on 28 June 2022. Picture: City of Cape Tow.

