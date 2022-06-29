Eskom offers striking workers a 7% wage increase

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:25
LGBTQI+ community still facing discrimination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dawie Nel - Director at Out
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: LGBTQ+ travel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jason Fiddler - KwaZulu-Natal Gay and Lesbian Tourism Assoc.
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Trans athletes show limits of law and science
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Claire Breen - Professor of Law at University of Waikato
Today at 07:20
Developing Gender Inclusive Schools in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alison Gray - Deputy Principal at Westerford High School
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How can we better protect LGBTQI+ community from hate crimes?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron
Today at 08:21
Understanding the complexities surrounding transgender surgery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kevin Adams
Today at 09:15
Stage 6 loadshedding impact on those living with disabilities
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Downey - Founder and Executive Director at Disability info South Africa
Today at 09:20
Stage 6 loadshedding impact on food safety
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Harris Steinman
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
The History of Marriage
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amy Rommelspacher
Today at 11:05
Why does fraud flourish in tough economic times
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nischal Mewalal - CEO l at South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom offers striking workers a 7% wage increase Talks between unions and Eskom collapsed last week after the power utility offered workers 5.3%. 29 June 2022 6:13 AM
There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA. 28 June 2022 10:12 PM
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability' Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Management 28 June 2022 8:12 PM
View all Local
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of govern... 28 June 2022 4:43 PM
ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy The ANC in Gauteng which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for a... 28 June 2022 3:14 PM
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem. 27 June 2022 2:49 PM
View all Politics
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion' The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).... 28 June 2022 7:15 PM
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness an... 28 June 2022 5:36 PM
View all Business
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
'Rolling Goddess' shares her wins, struggles in the fashion industry Lebohang Monyatsi plays the role of Rosie on the soapie 'Generations: The Legacy' and she is the first South African woman in a wh... 28 June 2022 4:54 PM
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me' Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More. 27 June 2022 3:02 PM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Norwegian cruise ship hits iceberg - 'scary experience' says passenger The liner was carrying approximately 2 000 passengers when it struck a 'growler' in the Alaskan fjords at the weekend. 28 June 2022 3:08 PM
World leaders condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine shopping mall Refilwe Moloto chats to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the biggest global news stories. 28 June 2022 10:57 AM
The impact of abortion laws in the US La Sierra University's Alicia Gutierrez-Romine, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how changing abortion laws will impact the United S... 28 June 2022 10:23 AM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Eskom offers striking workers a 7% wage increase

29 June 2022 6:13 AM
by Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
Eskom
NUM
NUMSA
Load shedding
Eskom strike

Talks between unions and Eskom collapsed last week after the power utility offered workers 5.3%.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can reveal that Eskom has offered workers 7% wage increases amid a wildcat strike and deepening tensions with labour.

The power utility was locked in an emergency meeting with trade unions on Tuesday where the new proposal was tabled.

Talks between unions and Eskom collapsed last week after the power utility offered workers 5.3%.

While Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan jumped the gun by stating that an agreement had been reached in the wage talks, this is far from the truth as unions only started canvassing members on the 7% on Tuesday night.

Although the statement enraged unions, who felt undermined after the sensitive talks, Eyewitness News understands that union leaders are not wholly opposed to the new offer, with consultation meetings with workers likely going to see them explain why it is not a bad idea.

Last year, Eskom unilaterally implemented 1.5% salary adjustments for workers, leading to a standoff with unions.

Before that, it signed a deal with employees covering the period 1 July to 30 June 2021 after opening talks with a zero percent offer.

It secured staffers between 7% and 7.5% wage hikes, a once-off cash payment of R10,000 and other benefits.

At the beginning of this year’s round of talks, Numsa and the NUM demanded 15% salary increases while Solidarity wanted 8.4%.

If accepted by workers, the 7% offer would cushion wages against the effects of inflation which stood at 6.5% in May.

In the short-term though, all parties hope the return to the negotiations table will encourage workers to return to power stations as the country grapples with stage six power cuts.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom offers striking workers a 7% wage increase




29 June 2022 6:13 AM
by Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
Eskom
NUM
NUMSA
Load shedding
Eskom strike

More from Business

There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time

28 June 2022 10:12 PM

Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'

28 June 2022 8:59 PM

Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'

28 June 2022 8:12 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Management

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'

28 June 2022 7:15 PM

The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan

28 June 2022 5:36 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renewable energy the next step for SA

28 June 2022 4:36 PM

Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding

28 June 2022 4:33 PM

The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's De Ruyter warns of possibility of stage 6 power cuts

28 June 2022 10:04 AM

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continues at power plants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Ukraine war is adding to the bottlenecks at SA's ports

28 June 2022 9:47 AM

Andrew Pike, the head of Bowman's Ports, Transport and Logistics sector, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the war in Ukraine is impacting our ports and hampering operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets

28 June 2022 6:37 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

There are more new jobs in SA, but fewer are full-time

28 June 2022 10:12 PM

Motheo Khoaripe gets a breakdown of the latest jobs data from Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'

28 June 2022 8:12 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Management

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2 people injured as light aircraft crashes in Lower Crossroads

28 June 2022 7:59 PM

City of Cape Town officials said the incident happened just before 6 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'

28 June 2022 7:15 PM

The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC

28 June 2022 6:16 PM

The NICD said monkeypox is "rarely fatal" and illness can dissipate within two to four weeks adding that most cases don't require hospital treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan

28 June 2022 5:36 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power

28 June 2022 4:43 PM

Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renewable energy the next step for SA

28 June 2022 4:36 PM

Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding

28 June 2022 4:33 PM

The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this

28 June 2022 3:25 PM

The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom offers striking workers a 7% wage increase

Business Local

Should the legal drinking age be changed?

Local

'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Singer R. Kelly faces sentencing over sex crimes case

29 June 2022 4:31 AM

Ghana police fire tear gas to disperse protest over living costs

29 June 2022 4:22 AM

Two suspects killed, six officers injured in Canada bank robbery

29 June 2022 4:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA