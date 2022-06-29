What you need to know about vasectomies
- More and more young males are considering vasectomies.
- Vasectomies are known to be irreversible.
June is celebrated as the month of Men's Health. Over the course of the month, we've been having a series of conversations in our weekly health segment. This week, the focus is on vasectomies.
More and more young males, specifically in their 20s, are heading the vasectomy route. Many though are questioning whether it's advisable to go through the vasectomy route at a young age.
It depends on whether they have completed their families. Some guys start with their families at a younger age compared to others.Trevino Ridgard - Specialist Urologist at Fourways Life Hospital
Vasectomies though are non-reversible. Over the years, though, there have been a small number of men who say they still managed to have a baby.
We always advise that if a person wants to have a vasectomy, it's a permanent procedure. If there's any doubt, we'd advise them to reconsider and postpone it or have the option of sperm banking.Trevino Ridgard - Specialist Urologist at Fourways Life Hospital
The best chances of trying to reverse the vasectomy is within the first five years.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90421548_doctor-and-man-with-health-problem-at-hospital.html?vti=ns48mg4wrxw6teaifz-1-3
