No link between two confirmed cases of monkeypox - Health Dept
On Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed a second case of monkeypox in the country, urging people to be vigilant.
The second patient is a 32-year-old man from Cape Town, while the first case - of a 30-year-old Johannesburg man, was confirmed in Gauteng last week. Both men had no recent travel history.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the health department's deputy minister, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the second case confirms that there might be a local transmission issue.
There is no history of the two cases being linked yet and there is no history of these two having travelled outside of the country. We suppose there may be someone else in the country who may have travelled outside of the country and we have not picked up through the tests and through symptoms.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister - Department of Health
The department says monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness.
It is a very mild disease, it is self-limiting, and it shows by skin lesions and there may be some headaches and fever.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister - Department of Health
Stick to your personal hygiene, don't hug and shake hands when there are some skin lesions in your hands or body.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister - Department of Health
Dhlomo says people must look for suspicious body lesions or blisters and go to the clinic or hospital for testing.
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : No link between two confirmed cases of monkeypox - Health Dept
Source : CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith
More from Local
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
New ID system for informal structures in CPT townships piloted in Mfuleni
The City of Cape Town's Melusi Booi says it's believed this is the first project of its kind for a metro in South Africa.Read More
Memorial held for Delft cop slain cop outside her home - still no arrests made
Constable Shamielah Arendse was shot and killed while off-duty on 21 June 2022. Her killers remain at large.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Manhunt: Suspect held in connection with the killing of four men in Tulbagh
Police had offered a R100 000 reward offered in connection with murders of four men shot in Tulbagh on Sunday night.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
Is Cape Town pipe infrastructure coping with winter rainfall?
With the recent flooding of so many municipalities, it must be asked if the Mother City is ready for the increased rainfall ahead.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More
Pilot and student robbed while calling for help after Crossroads plane crash
The light aircraft went down in the Luzuko area of Lower Crossroads in Cape Town just before 6pm on Tuesday evening.Read More