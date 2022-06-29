What we need to do to tackle queerphobic hate crimes beyond our Constitution
South Africa has one of the most inclusive Constitutions in the world, but despite the advanced human rights laws highlighted in it, queer people still face the brunt of a failing legal system and queerphobia in society.
Though there is a rise in understanding that queerness doesn't equate to unnaturalness, it would be hard-pressed to find people with non-normative gender and sexual identities who haven't experienced some form of direct or indirect oppression because of it.
So what does the country need to do to protect the rights and lives of the queer community?
The answer doesn't seem to be as simple as the presence of anti-discriminatory constitutional rights.
However, former Constitutional Court judge, Edwin Cameron says that there has been progress regarding the Hate Crimes Act related to the rape, assault, murder, and ever-present discrimination of queer people in the country.
Deputy Minister (of Justice and Correctional Services), John Jeffrey tells me that the public hearings on the Hate Crimes Bill for queer people, protecting queer people and the National Assembly's Justice and Correctional Service Committee have been completed. The committee still needs a response from the Department of Justice in Constitutional Development.Edwin Cameron - former Constitutional Court judge and chancellor of Stellenbosch University
Cameron goes on to highlight that the implementation of more legislature and harsher criminal sentences is not enough to protect South Africa's queer community.
Rather, he posits that the answer to what the state needs to do to protect the community is to focus on an active dedication to the enforcement of these laws.
What we need in our country is enforcement. We need people to follow up, we need crime intelligence, we need the CID, we need detectives. We need follow up on every assaults, every rape, every murder... harsher sentences is not the answer.Edwin Cameron - former Constitutional Court judge and chancellor of Stellenbosch University
Find out more about what you can do to end the systematic enforcement of the 'bury your gays' trope by visiting the LGBT+ activism organisation The Triangle Project's website here.
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : Bonga Dlulane/EWN
More from Local
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
New ID system for informal structures in CPT townships piloted in Mfuleni
The City of Cape Town's Melusi Booi says it's believed this is the first project of its kind for a metro in South Africa.Read More
Memorial held for Delft cop slain cop outside her home - still no arrests made
Constable Shamielah Arendse was shot and killed while off-duty on 21 June 2022. Her killers remain at large.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Manhunt: Suspect held in connection with the killing of four men in Tulbagh
Police had offered a R100 000 reward offered in connection with murders of four men shot in Tulbagh on Sunday night.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
Is Cape Town pipe infrastructure coping with winter rainfall?
With the recent flooding of so many municipalities, it must be asked if the Mother City is ready for the increased rainfall ahead.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More
Pilot and student robbed while calling for help after Crossroads plane crash
The light aircraft went down in the Luzuko area of Lower Crossroads in Cape Town just before 6pm on Tuesday evening.Read More