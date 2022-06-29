Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Until the age of 35, Erin Jackson believed the man she called 'Dad', was her biological father.
But after her parents separated, her mother confessed that in fact, Erin's biological father had been a complete stranger - an anonymous sperm donor.
Soon after finding out, Erin set about finding other donor-conceived people and eventually founded the, now international, support group We Are Donor Conceived.
I started Googling to see how other donor-conceived people feel about this situation and I wanted to create a resource for people like me.Erin Jackson, Founder - We Are Donor Conceived
Erin says assisted reproduction tends to be seen as a harmless solution to infertility, but often fails to take into account the feelings of the donor-conceived people.
It's very parent-focused, it's about providing a child for a parent.Erin Jackson, Founder - We Are Donor Conceived
One of the main problems of being donor-conceived is being cut off from crucial information about your own identity.Erin Jackson, Founder - We Are Donor Conceived
{In the US} people have no right to know the identity of one or both of their biological parents or their siblings.Erin Jackson, Founder - We Are Donor Conceived
It also leads to concerns about dating or even marrying a close genetic relative.Erin Jackson, Founder - We Are Donor Conceived
But last month, a groundbreaking new law was introduced which looks set to change the face of assisted reproduction in the US state of Colarado.
It's become the first state to ban anonymous sperm and egg donation, as well as limit the number of families a single donor can be used to create.
From 2024, people in Colorado and conceived by a donor will be able to find out the name of their biological parents once they turn 18.
Erin was part of the group campaigning for the changes and says while it's a step in the right direction, it still doesn't go far enough.
There's so much that we wanted to have in this bill that didn't make it to the final edit.Erin Jackson, Founder - We Are Donor Conceived
It is just one state and we're looking to bring this legislation all across the country, which will be an arduous process.Erin Jackson, Founder - We Are Donor Conceived
History made! CO Gov. @jaredpolis just enacted the first U.S. law abolishing anonymous egg/sperm donation–the Donor Conceived Persons & Families Protection Act (SB22-224). To celebrate and help pass this law in other states donate $2.24 to @dccouncilusa:https://t.co/j6BiiqnyyD pic.twitter.com/zGWs4fXGL9— Tyler Levy Sniff (@tylerjsniff) June 1, 2022
Currently, in South Africa, the identities of egg and sperm donors are protected under law, meaning donations are made anonymously and donor-conceived people have no right to know who their biological family are.
