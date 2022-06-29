Bonnie and Clyde: Up for adoption, the baby owls resuced from the wildlife trade





Meet Bonnie and Clyde.

Two Marsh owl babies recently rescued from the wildlife trade and taken in by the team at the Owl Rescue Centre, in Hartbeespoort in the North West Province.

The cute pair are now 'up for adoption' and the centre is looking for individuals or companies to sponsor their rehabilitation.

The Owl Rescue Centre was set up ten years ago by husband and wife team Brendan and Danelle Murray after they became aware of a rapid decline in owl numbers.

The centre now takes in more than a thousand owls every year.

The owls are rehabilitated and then released into the sanctuary when they can survive on their own.

Find the Owl Rescue Centre on Facebook or click on their website for more info.

For more information email: info@owlrescuecentre.org.za

