Bonnie and Clyde: Up for adoption, the baby owls resuced from the wildlife trade
Meet Bonnie and Clyde.
Two Marsh owl babies recently rescued from the wildlife trade and taken in by the team at the Owl Rescue Centre, in Hartbeespoort in the North West Province.
The cute pair are now 'up for adoption' and the centre is looking for individuals or companies to sponsor their rehabilitation.
The Owl Rescue Centre was set up ten years ago by husband and wife team Brendan and Danelle Murray after they became aware of a rapid decline in owl numbers.
The centre now takes in more than a thousand owls every year.
The owls are rehabilitated and then released into the sanctuary when they can survive on their own.
Find the Owl Rescue Centre on Facebook or click on their website for more info.
For more information email: info@owlrescuecentre.org.za
RELATED: Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world!
More from Local
Arrogance from both Eskom and unions delayed talks over workers' wages
Clement Manyathela spoke to economist, Xhanti Payi, and energy economist, Lungile Mashele on this matter.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
New ID system for informal structures in CPT townships piloted in Mfuleni
The City of Cape Town's Melusi Booi says it's believed this is the first project of its kind for a metro in South Africa.Read More
Memorial held for Delft cop slain cop outside her home - still no arrests made
Constable Shamielah Arendse was shot and killed while off-duty on 21 June 2022. Her killers remain at large.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Manhunt: Suspect held in connection with the killing of four men in Tulbagh
Police had offered a R100 000 reward offered in connection with murders of four men shot in Tulbagh on Sunday night.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
Is Cape Town pipe infrastructure coping with winter rainfall?
With the recent flooding of so many municipalities, it must be asked if the Mother City is ready for the increased rainfall ahead.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More