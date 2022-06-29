Understanding the difference between sex and gender





As Director of Access Chapter 2 (AC2), Steve Letsike works to protect and promote the human rights of LGBTQI people, women and girls in South Africa and is perfectly positioned to speak on the differences between sex and gender.

There’s quite a lot of confusion in society around sex and gender and I think, often, people assume one is the same as the other. Sex is a biological context. It refers to that physical difference between people who are male, female or intersex. Steve Letsike - director at Access Chapter 2

When referencing gender though, there is a lot more nuance at play, says Letsike. Gender is a social construct and reflects on the social and cultural roles of a sex within a community. It's more a response of how people chose to express their gender identity in an environment. So, ideas like pink is for girls and boys don’t cry are ideas constructed by society and have no inherent biological imperative. They are ideas that can differ from one social group to another.

This concept extends to language, which is where the question of personal pronouns comes in. With so many people having used gendered pronouns in a defined way for generations, it shouldn’t be surprising that confusion is setting in for some and even resistance by some who do not “believe” in the use of they/them pronouns.

Letsike explained that there should be respect for people's autonomy and their right to self-determination.

If you want to be respected for your own gender, respect others for theirs because really it is about personal identity. You cannot determine the next person's personal identity. Pronouns are important and they are important in a way that reflects people's appearance, identity expressions, etc. Steve Letsike - Director at Access Chapter 2

