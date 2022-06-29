Gender-inclusive policies at Westerford were student-led - principal





Westerford is one of the Western Cape's most highly regarded secondary education institutions, but that regard extends beyond just academic performance. The school is also considered quite socially progressive. One of the reasons for that is its gender-inclusive policies, which deputy principal Alison Gray says developed organically from giving students more personal autonomy.

If I'm being honest, most of the changes have come from the students themselves that were working in conjunction with the staff. It seems as though we've had a relatively easy transition to try and accommodate where students are and what kinds of things they would like to see in their school and that reflects who they are. Alison Gray - Deputy Principal of Westerford High School

Responding to a parent who called into CapeTalk who was emphatically resistant to LGBTQ ideologies being in school, Gray explained how Westerford was able to navigate this space and the school's sense of open-mindedness.

We talk about these things extensively, as well as sexism and gender issues between boys and girls. [...] I'd like to think that in subjects where these kinds of topics lend themselves that teachers do allow the conversation to happen. We're not a perfect environment, and not everybody agrees with what we're doing [...] It's not necessarily without opposition, but I like to think that the opposition we do have is dealt with in a respectful, accommodating way. And at some point, unless your school is completely off the rails, you've got to trust that what the staff is doing is in the best interests of the students. Alison Gray - Deputy Principal of Westerford High School

Regarding Westerford's specific policies in creating more inclusivity, Gray said that initially, allowances were made for equality of hairstyles and jewelry and this progressed to more gender-neutral policies and spaces.

So the school maintains gender-neutral uniform policy - girls may wear pants and boys may wear skirts - and there are also two gender neural bathrooms for anyone to use. In a perhaps unexpected turn, the policy has been more positive for boys. Gray explained that boys wishing to express more feminine traits receive generally more social pushback, but the school's policy has made this slightly easier.

The second a boy puts on a dress or a skirt or acts in a more effeminate way, they are not viewed in the same way as girls - who do the same - so we have possibly fewer boys who do that, but we definitely do have. Alison Gray - Deputy Principal of Westerford High School

Scroll up for audio.