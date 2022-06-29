Gender-inclusive policies at Westerford were student-led - principal

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:05
Zain Opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
The impact of loadshedding on the economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 15:20
The impact of loadshedding on the economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Bridging finance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Daykin - Marketing Manager - Rodel Financial Services
Today at 15:50
The National Health Act Provisions declared unconstitutional and invalid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 16:05
The Eskom wage strike overview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 16:20
Where to buy UPS battery system for stage 6
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel
Today at 16:33
A Love Of Reading #InOurOwnWords Campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolisa Guzula
Today at 17:05
Eskom strike appears to be over - what now?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 17:20
Filing from Odesa — between Putin, Pushkin and Potemkin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
This app wants to solve Cape Town's parking problems renting out bays from your phone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joshua Raphael
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Arrogance from both Eskom and unions delayed talks over workers' wages Clement Manyathela spoke to economist, Xhanti Payi, and energy economist, Lungile Mashele on this matter. 29 June 2022 3:23 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
New ID system for informal structures in CPT townships piloted in Mfuleni The City of Cape Town's Melusi Booi says it's believed this is the first project of its kind for a metro in South Africa. 29 June 2022 2:36 PM
View all Local
The World View with Adam Gilchrist: 101-year-old sentenced to 5 years in prison Foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the news making headlines around the world. 29 June 2022 1:32 PM
Transgender athletes' uphill exclusion battle continues Refilwe Moloto speaks to the University of Waikato's Claire Breen, about the legal and scientific battle for transgender athletes. 29 June 2022 12:29 PM
Big gap between legal and social equality of LGBTQI+ community - OUT Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dawie Nel - director of OUT - which works to eradicate LGBTQI+ hate crimes and discrimination while assist... 29 June 2022 9:51 AM
View all Politics
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 29 June 2022 1:12 PM
Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 June 2022 11:07 AM
View all Business
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
How Cape Town's history with marriage relates to gender and power in society Lester Kiewit spoke to Amy Rommelspache, who completed her PhD in History - focusing on women, work and marriage patterns in Cape... 29 June 2022 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Transgender athletes' uphill exclusion battle continues Refilwe Moloto speaks to the University of Waikato's Claire Breen, about the legal and scientific battle for transgender athletes. 29 June 2022 12:29 PM
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me' Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More. 27 June 2022 3:02 PM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit? Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction. 29 June 2022 12:31 PM
Norwegian cruise ship hits iceberg - 'scary experience' says passenger The liner was carrying approximately 2 000 passengers when it struck a 'growler' in the Alaskan fjords at the weekend. 28 June 2022 3:08 PM
World leaders condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine shopping mall Refilwe Moloto chats to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the biggest global news stories. 28 June 2022 10:57 AM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Gender-inclusive policies at Westerford were student-led - principal

29 June 2022 11:40 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Westerford High School
gender identity
gender-inclusive schools

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the deputy principal of Westerford High School, Alison Gray, about their approach to becoming a gender-inclusive school.

Westerford is one of the Western Cape's most highly regarded secondary education institutions, but that regard extends beyond just academic performance. The school is also considered quite socially progressive. One of the reasons for that is its gender-inclusive policies, which deputy principal Alison Gray says developed organically from giving students more personal autonomy.

If I'm being honest, most of the changes have come from the students themselves that were working in conjunction with the staff. It seems as though we've had a relatively easy transition to try and accommodate where students are and what kinds of things they would like to see in their school and that reflects who they are.

Alison Gray - Deputy Principal of Westerford High School

Responding to a parent who called into CapeTalk who was emphatically resistant to LGBTQ ideologies being in school, Gray explained how Westerford was able to navigate this space and the school's sense of open-mindedness.

We talk about these things extensively, as well as sexism and gender issues between boys and girls. [...] I'd like to think that in subjects where these kinds of topics lend themselves that teachers do allow the conversation to happen. We're not a perfect environment, and not everybody agrees with what we're doing [...] It's not necessarily without opposition, but I like to think that the opposition we do have is dealt with in a respectful, accommodating way. And at some point, unless your school is completely off the rails, you've got to trust that what the staff is doing is in the best interests of the students.

Alison Gray - Deputy Principal of Westerford High School

Regarding Westerford's specific policies in creating more inclusivity, Gray said that initially, allowances were made for equality of hairstyles and jewelry and this progressed to more gender-neutral policies and spaces.

So the school maintains gender-neutral uniform policy - girls may wear pants and boys may wear skirts - and there are also two gender neural bathrooms for anyone to use. In a perhaps unexpected turn, the policy has been more positive for boys. Gray explained that boys wishing to express more feminine traits receive generally more social pushback, but the school's policy has made this slightly easier.

The second a boy puts on a dress or a skirt or acts in a more effeminate way, they are not viewed in the same way as girls - who do the same - so we have possibly fewer boys who do that, but we definitely do have.

Alison Gray - Deputy Principal of Westerford High School

Scroll up for audio.




29 June 2022 11:40 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Westerford High School
gender identity
gender-inclusive schools

More from Local

Arrogance from both Eskom and unions delayed talks over workers' wages

29 June 2022 3:23 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to economist, Xhanti Payi, and energy economist, Lungile Mashele on this matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA

29 June 2022 2:50 PM

The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New ID system for informal structures in CPT townships piloted in Mfuleni

29 June 2022 2:36 PM

The City of Cape Town's Melusi Booi says it's believed this is the first project of its kind for a metro in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Memorial held for Delft cop slain cop outside her home - still no arrests made

29 June 2022 2:03 PM

Constable Shamielah Arendse was shot and killed while off-duty on 21 June 2022. Her killers remain at large.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA

29 June 2022 1:12 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manhunt: Suspect held in connection with the killing of four men in Tulbagh

29 June 2022 12:35 PM

Police had offered a R100 000 reward offered in connection with murders of four men shot in Tulbagh on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?

29 June 2022 12:31 PM

Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Cape Town pipe infrastructure coping with winter rainfall?

29 June 2022 12:25 PM

With the recent flooding of so many municipalities, it must be asked if the Mother City is ready for the increased rainfall ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community

29 June 2022 12:08 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pilot and student robbed while calling for help after Crossroads plane crash

29 June 2022 11:43 AM

The light aircraft went down in the Luzuko area of Lower Crossroads in Cape Town just before 6pm on Tuesday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fatal shark attack leaves Plettenberg Bay reeling, beaches closed

Local

Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA

Business Local

Pilot and student robbed while calling for help after Crossroads plane crash

Local

EWN Highlights

City of CT says it's on track to end load shedding for its residents

29 June 2022 2:35 PM

Parliament appoints investigator to probe EFF MPs' harassment complaints

29 June 2022 2:27 PM

Joburg businesses lose out on profit due to load shedding

29 June 2022 1:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA