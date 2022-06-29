Gender-inclusive policies at Westerford were student-led - principal
Westerford is one of the Western Cape's most highly regarded secondary education institutions, but that regard extends beyond just academic performance. The school is also considered quite socially progressive. One of the reasons for that is its gender-inclusive policies, which deputy principal Alison Gray says developed organically from giving students more personal autonomy.
If I'm being honest, most of the changes have come from the students themselves that were working in conjunction with the staff. It seems as though we've had a relatively easy transition to try and accommodate where students are and what kinds of things they would like to see in their school and that reflects who they are.Alison Gray - Deputy Principal of Westerford High School
Responding to a parent who called into CapeTalk who was emphatically resistant to LGBTQ ideologies being in school, Gray explained how Westerford was able to navigate this space and the school's sense of open-mindedness.
We talk about these things extensively, as well as sexism and gender issues between boys and girls. [...] I'd like to think that in subjects where these kinds of topics lend themselves that teachers do allow the conversation to happen. We're not a perfect environment, and not everybody agrees with what we're doing [...] It's not necessarily without opposition, but I like to think that the opposition we do have is dealt with in a respectful, accommodating way. And at some point, unless your school is completely off the rails, you've got to trust that what the staff is doing is in the best interests of the students.Alison Gray - Deputy Principal of Westerford High School
Regarding Westerford's specific policies in creating more inclusivity, Gray said that initially, allowances were made for equality of hairstyles and jewelry and this progressed to more gender-neutral policies and spaces.
So the school maintains gender-neutral uniform policy - girls may wear pants and boys may wear skirts - and there are also two gender neural bathrooms for anyone to use. In a perhaps unexpected turn, the policy has been more positive for boys. Gray explained that boys wishing to express more feminine traits receive generally more social pushback, but the school's policy has made this slightly easier.
The second a boy puts on a dress or a skirt or acts in a more effeminate way, they are not viewed in the same way as girls - who do the same - so we have possibly fewer boys who do that, but we definitely do have.Alison Gray - Deputy Principal of Westerford High School
Scroll up for audio.
Source : Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Arrogance from both Eskom and unions delayed talks over workers' wages
Clement Manyathela spoke to economist, Xhanti Payi, and energy economist, Lungile Mashele on this matter.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
New ID system for informal structures in CPT townships piloted in Mfuleni
The City of Cape Town's Melusi Booi says it's believed this is the first project of its kind for a metro in South Africa.Read More
Memorial held for Delft cop slain cop outside her home - still no arrests made
Constable Shamielah Arendse was shot and killed while off-duty on 21 June 2022. Her killers remain at large.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Manhunt: Suspect held in connection with the killing of four men in Tulbagh
Police had offered a R100 000 reward offered in connection with murders of four men shot in Tulbagh on Sunday night.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
Is Cape Town pipe infrastructure coping with winter rainfall?
With the recent flooding of so many municipalities, it must be asked if the Mother City is ready for the increased rainfall ahead.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More