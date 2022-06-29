Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals





“Literally smells like pooh” or “festering bush meat” is how disgusted passengers have described the stench at Heathrow Airport.

About two weeks ago, the airport forced airlines to cancel flights, stranding thousands of passengers owing to technical issues and staff shortages, which caused “a mountain of luggage” to carpet the airport.

Unbelievably, the luggage is still there, and it is starting to smell.

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

... 10 days have passed… Tonnes of luggage still remain… It’s stinking... it smells like pooh… or bushmeat gone bad… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire