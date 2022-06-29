Pilot and student robbed while calling for help after Crossroads plane crash
The pilot of an aircraft that came down in Lower Crossroads in Cape Town on Tuesday evening told emergency crews he and his passenger were being robbed while they waited for help.
The light aircraft, from a local flying school, suffered engine failure just before 6pm last night.
While radioing for help, the pilot and his student, reported that eyewitnesses had begun looting the plane.
City of Cape Town EMS spokesperson Eckardt Winks told News 24:
"A crowd quickly gathered around the plane. The pilot radioed air traffic, calling for urgent assistance, complaining that they were being robbed of their personal belongings, and the aircraft looted."
Both of the occupants of the plane were later taken to hospital suffering minor injuries.
1/3Two pilots are like to be alive after light plane that they were flying in crash-landed in Luzuko, in Lower Crossroads on Tuesday 28 June evening. The City of Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security says Metro cops and Law Enforcement responded to the scene after they received a pic.twitter.com/D8bHgfPe01— Mish (@Misheck_M) June 28, 2022
Last month, a light aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on the R44 in Stellenbosch.
RELATED: Dramatic moment for WC motorists as light aircraft crashes on R44
Source : JP Smith
More from Local
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
New ID system for informal structures in CPT townships piloted in Mfuleni
The City of Cape Town's Melusi Booi says it's believed this is the first project of its kind for a metro in South Africa.Read More
Memorial held for Delft cop slain cop outside her home - still no arrests made
Constable Shamielah Arendse was shot and killed while off-duty on 21 June 2022. Her killers remain at large.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Manhunt: Suspect held in connection with the killing of four men in Tulbagh
Police had offered a R100 000 reward offered in connection with murders of four men shot in Tulbagh on Sunday night.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
Is Cape Town pipe infrastructure coping with winter rainfall?
With the recent flooding of so many municipalities, it must be asked if the Mother City is ready for the increased rainfall ahead.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More
Gender-inclusive policies at Westerford were student-led - principal
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the deputy principal of Westerford High School, Alison Gray, about their approach to becoming a gender-inclusive school.Read More