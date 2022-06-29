Pilot and student robbed while calling for help after Crossroads plane crash





The pilot of an aircraft that came down in Lower Crossroads in Cape Town on Tuesday evening told emergency crews he and his passenger were being robbed while they waited for help.

The light aircraft, from a local flying school, suffered engine failure just before 6pm last night.

While radioing for help, the pilot and his student, reported that eyewitnesses had begun looting the plane.

City of Cape Town EMS spokesperson Eckardt Winks told News 24:

"A crowd quickly gathered around the plane. The pilot radioed air traffic, calling for urgent assistance, complaining that they were being robbed of their personal belongings, and the aircraft looted."

Both of the occupants of the plane were later taken to hospital suffering minor injuries.

Last month, a light aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on the R44 in Stellenbosch.

