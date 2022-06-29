[VIDEO] Hiker films a shark off Robberg minutes after fatal attack on swimmer
On Tuesday afternoon a swimmer was fatally attacked by a shark at Sanctuary Beach, in the Robberg Peninsula waters of Plettenberg Bay.
After reports emerged of the attack, a Capetonian holidaying in the area realised he may have captured the shark on camera - just minutes afterward.
Capetonian Gunnar Sigge and his two children Ernst and Melané were hiking on the circular path on the Robberg Peninsula. Looking down at the ocean they saw what looked like a great white shark swimming below.
Later they read the NSRI report that a man had been fatally attacked by a shark in that very same area just minutes before - which made them wonder.
Watch the video below:
A Great White shark was spotted near the Sanctuary Beach in Plettenburg. A hiker captured this video at 14:10. According to the @NSRI, a deadly shark attack had taken place a minute earlier. Video supplied by Gunnar Sigge. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/GTSfUGwcIV— Naledi (@Naledi_Mailula) June 28, 2022
Shark bites around the world are extremely rare notes shark research and safety organisation Sharkspotters.
Sharspotters argues that the reason there may be more shark attacks is twofold. One, the world's increased population has resulted in increased recreational activities in the ocean, and two, International Shark Attack File (ISAF) was formed to record far more detailed data of attacks.
Environmentalists caution about demonising sharks as the oceans are their home. Sharks do not naturally prey on humans they note.
RELATED: Fatal shark attack leaves Plettenberg Bay reeling, beaches closed
#NSRI #PlettenbergBay duty crew were activated following eye-witness reports of a shark incident involving a swimmer at #SanctuaryBeach, on the Robberg side of Robberg 5, Plettenberg Bay.Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man: https://t.co/60J6VDaZrl— National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) June 28, 2022
More from Local
Arrogance from both Eskom and unions delayed talks over workers' wages
Clement Manyathela spoke to economist, Xhanti Payi, and energy economist, Lungile Mashele on this matter.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
New ID system for informal structures in CPT townships piloted in Mfuleni
The City of Cape Town's Melusi Booi says it's believed this is the first project of its kind for a metro in South Africa.Read More
Memorial held for Delft cop slain cop outside her home - still no arrests made
Constable Shamielah Arendse was shot and killed while off-duty on 21 June 2022. Her killers remain at large.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Manhunt: Suspect held in connection with the killing of four men in Tulbagh
Police had offered a R100 000 reward offered in connection with murders of four men shot in Tulbagh on Sunday night.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
Is Cape Town pipe infrastructure coping with winter rainfall?
With the recent flooding of so many municipalities, it must be asked if the Mother City is ready for the increased rainfall ahead.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More