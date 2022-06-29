[VIDEO] Hiker films a shark off Robberg minutes after fatal attack on swimmer





On Tuesday afternoon a swimmer was fatally attacked by a shark at Sanctuary Beach, in the Robberg Peninsula waters of Plettenberg Bay.

After reports emerged of the attack, a Capetonian holidaying in the area realised he may have captured the shark on camera - just minutes afterward.

Capetonian Gunnar Sigge and his two children Ernst and Melané were hiking on the circular path on the Robberg Peninsula. Looking down at the ocean they saw what looked like a great white shark swimming below.

Later they read the NSRI report that a man had been fatally attacked by a shark in that very same area just minutes before - which made them wonder.

Watch the video below:

A Great White shark was spotted near the Sanctuary Beach in Plettenburg. A hiker captured this video at 14:10. According to the @NSRI, a deadly shark attack had taken place a minute earlier. Video supplied by Gunnar Sigge. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/GTSfUGwcIV — Naledi (@Naledi_Mailula) June 28, 2022

Shark bites around the world are extremely rare notes shark research and safety organisation Sharkspotters.

Sharspotters argues that the reason there may be more shark attacks is twofold. One, the world's increased population has resulted in increased recreational activities in the ocean, and two, International Shark Attack File (ISAF) was formed to record far more detailed data of attacks.

Environmentalists caution about demonising sharks as the oceans are their home. Sharks do not naturally prey on humans they note.

#NSRI #PlettenbergBay duty crew were activated following eye-witness reports of a shark incident involving a swimmer at #SanctuaryBeach, on the Robberg side of Robberg 5, Plettenberg Bay.Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man: https://t.co/60J6VDaZrl — National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) June 28, 2022