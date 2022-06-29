So fresh and so clean: Restored Madiba and Tutu murals return to Civic Centre





As promised, two beloved icons of South African history are back in prime position on the Civic Centre Tower Block.

Earlier this month, the 12-foot-high murals of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and President Nelson Mandela, which have adorned the building for years, were removed for restoration.

We had anticipated the project to take one month to complete, but the team managed to restore the images to their former glory within three weeks. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

Retaining the existing artwork enabled us to preserve the unique imagery without unduly inflating costs. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

Hill-Lewis says the renewal of the murals is "symbolic of the hope that we aim to restore to our city and to our nation."

The image of Madiba was based on a photograph by Matthew Willman and the image of Archbishop Tutu draws on a photograph by Andrew Zuckerman.

Madiba’s shirt contains images representing some of the city’s most iconic features, including the Bo-Kaap, the penguins at Boulders Beach, Table Mountain, a minstrel at the Kaapse Klopse, and the King Protea.

Archbishop Tutu’s shirt contains imagery of tolerance, freedom, togetherness, and peace.

RELATED: Cape Town's iconic Mandela and Tutu murals get fresh makeover at Civic Centre