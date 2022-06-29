Transgender athletes' uphill exclusion battle continues





Transgender athletes were criticised for taking part in the Olympic Games

Sporting rules for transgender athletes still have a long way to go

Transgender athletes around the world find themselves stuck in a legal and scientific rut.

FINA - which controls the development of water sports - has recently mentioned the exclusion of transgender people who transitioned after the age of 12.

The fight continues and the persecution of South Africa's Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is a glaring example.

She had a protracted battle with the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The association introduced a rule to not allow athletes with high levels of testosterone to take part in 400m, 800m or 1500m races.

There are different sports involved with different requirements. This wider debate will impact differently on those sporting categories. Claire Breen - Professor of Law at University of Waikato

Save Women's Sports Australasia based in New Zealand, put forward a petition to urge Sport New Zealand to extend its consultation on guiding principles for the participation of transgender athletes in sports.

Save Women's Sports were of the view that these guiding principles should be distributed more widely and to allow for better consultation. Claire Breen - Professor of Law at University of Waikato

These changes won't happen overnight. Claire reiterated that the next 10 to 15 years would determine the progress made in the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports.

