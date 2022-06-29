Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:05
Zain Opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
The impact of loadshedding on the economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 15:20
The impact of loadshedding on the economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Bridging finance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Daykin - Marketing Manager - Rodel Financial Services
Today at 15:50
The National Health Act Provisions declared unconstitutional and invalid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 16:05
The Eskom wage strike overview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 16:20
Where to buy UPS battery system for stage 6
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel
Today at 16:33
A Love Of Reading #InOurOwnWords Campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolisa Guzula
Today at 17:05
Eskom strike appears to be over - what now?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 17:20
Filing from Odesa — between Putin, Pushkin and Potemkin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
This app wants to solve Cape Town's parking problems renting out bays from your phone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joshua Raphael
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Transgender athletes' uphill exclusion battle continues

29 June 2022 12:29 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Sport
Transgender

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the University of Waikato's Claire Breen, about the legal and scientific battle for transgender athletes.
  • Transgender athletes were criticised for taking part in the Olympic Games
  • Sporting rules for transgender athletes still have a long way to go
© inkdrop/123rf

Transgender athletes around the world find themselves stuck in a legal and scientific rut.

FINA - which controls the development of water sports - has recently mentioned the exclusion of transgender people who transitioned after the age of 12.

The fight continues and the persecution of South Africa's Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is a glaring example.

She had a protracted battle with the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The association introduced a rule to not allow athletes with high levels of testosterone to take part in 400m, 800m or 1500m races.

There are different sports involved with different requirements. This wider debate will impact differently on those sporting categories.

Claire Breen - Professor of Law at University of Waikato

Save Women's Sports Australasia based in New Zealand, put forward a petition to urge Sport New Zealand to extend its consultation on guiding principles for the participation of transgender athletes in sports.

Save Women's Sports were of the view that these guiding principles should be distributed more widely and to allow for better consultation.

Claire Breen - Professor of Law at University of Waikato

These changes won't happen overnight. Claire reiterated that the next 10 to 15 years would determine the progress made in the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports.

Scroll up and listen to the audio clip attached.




