Is Cape Town pipe infrastructure coping with winter rainfall?





Rain and its consequent flooding are a perennial part of the Mother City experience. But CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit notes that winter readiness isn't just a Cape Town issue and raises the question of whether South African cities are in an adequate state of preparedness.

The University of Free State Centre for Environmental Management's Professor Anthony Turton joined Lester Kiewit to answer the question. He confirmed that across all South African cities there has been a massive migration into the urban centers post-1994 and that coincided with a restructuring of municipal management. While that has impacted winter readiness, a big factor is also behavioural change.

If people are willing to keep the streets clean and prevent all that plastic and rubbish from going down the drain, if you can keep it out of the drain, you are going to make everyone's life a little easier. Anthony Turton - Professor in the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of Free State

This isn't to say that infrastructure issues are a factor as well. Turton mentioned that in some areas, moratoriums on urban developments have meant underground infrastructure to facilitate water management is not where it should be.

It's safe to say we've had no new significant wastewater infrastructure put into the ground since 1994, with the odd exception in certain places. Anthony Turton - Professor in the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of Free State

