How Cape Town's history with marriage relates to gender and power in society





Marriage is one of society's definitive social and legal constructs, that comes with its own set of issues that extend beyond potential infidelity and exorbitant wedding expenses.

When it comes to gender, the history of marriage can be an insightful and important way of tracking women's agency, rights (or lack thereof), and economic and legal empowerment over time.

Amy Rommelspacher - who completed her PhD in History, tracked the history of marriage in Cape Town from the 1900s to the 1950s - specifically white, coloured and mixed marriages, to try and understand how women's lives were before and after restrictive marriage laws were enforced during the apartheid regime.

Rommelspacher found something interesting things, which she shared with Lester Kiewit and the CapeTalk audience:

Mixed marriages were more prominent prior to race being officially codified in colonial South Africa in 1911, but decreased leading up to 1949's the Prohibition of Mixed Marriages Act.

Power imbalances were - and still are - aggravated by large age gaps, with younger women tending to bear children at an earlier rate resulting in an increase in population.

There was a bigger statistical age gap in marriages between white couples than they were in coloured couples.

Coloured women were more likely to continue working than white women after getting married, allowing them to relatively have more agency and power in decision-making, but, however, were still at a higher economic and legal disadvantage than white women. This was worsened after the implementation of the apartheid regime.

Prior to the mid-century, women were considered minors by law after getting married, stripping them of their legal agency, individual identities, individual agency, and individual economic access, amongst other things.

The right to divorce was an uphill battle with women unable to obtain a legal divorce in the early 1900s without proof of infidelity or abandonment.

Access and the ability to obtain a divorce was also an issue with many unable to obtain one due to the consequences of having nothing of their own post-divorce. This, unfortunately, remains a problem.

The history of women matters in South Africa. Especially in a society where women aren't treated very well and women don't have great rights... marriage is very important in understanding how societies work and this is something that hasn't really been explored in South African history. So, if we look at Cape Town as a whole, what can marriage tell us about women's lives in the past and how can that inform us about what we think about women today? Amy Rommelspacher, PhD candiddate - Stellenbosch University

