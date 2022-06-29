Manhunt: Suspect held in connection with the killing of four men in Tulbagh





- A suspect has been arrested following a mass shooting in Tulbagh at the weekend

- Four males were killed following the attack last night on Sunday night

- R100 000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrests of the killers

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of four men at a house in Tulbagh at the weekend.

Four men aged 30, 32, 33, and 37 were killed and a fifth man admitted to hospital following the attack on Sunday.

The suspects, who police say were unknown to the victims, approached a group of nine men and women at a property on Jooste Street and opened fire.

Detectives embarked on a manhunt for the suspects and conducted their search for a known drug dealer in the local Marikana informal settlement.

A 29-year-old man is due in court on Thursday where he will face four charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

Police say they are not ruling out the possibility of further arrests.

