The World View with Adam Gilchrist: 101-year-old sentenced to 5 years in prison
In news making headlines around the world, Ghislaine Maxwell starts her 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, a convicted Nazi Guard has been jailed in Germany at the age of 101, also, Sri Lanka’s extreme fuel crisis reaches boiling point.
Maxwell said it was her biggest regret ever meeting convicted sex offender and disgraced former financier, Jeffrey Epstein.
Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit, traffic and abuse young girls.Adam Gilchrist - Foreign Correspondent
A man who's more than 100 years old has now been sentenced to five years in jail.
This 101 year old was found guilty of being an SS Guard at a Nazi concentration camp.Adam Gilchrist - Foreign Correspondent
The guard denied ever working at the camp, but documents proved otherwise.
