Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Arrogance from both Eskom and unions delayed talks over workers' wages

29 June 2022 3:23 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eskom
Xhanti Payi
eskom wages
Lungile Mashele
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)

Clement Manyathela spoke to economist, Xhanti Payi, and energy economist, Lungile Mashele on this matter.

Energy economist, Lungile Mashele is of the view that arrogance from both Eskom and the two unions - the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), delayed the parties from reaching an agreement on workers' wages.

Mashele was speaking with Clement Manyathela following recent strike action by the power utility's workers - over working conditions and pay, that contributed to the country being plunged into stage 6 load shedding - for the first time in nearly three years.

On Tuesday, Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan announced that the unions had agreed to a 7 percent salary increase for workers at Eskom.

Mashele, joined by economist Xhanti Payi, discussed, amongst other things, the salary variance of Eskom workers during 702's Listener's Choice feature.

What one also needs to look at is the culture between Eskom leadership and the unions that allows the Eskom leadership to walk away from wage negotiations. But also where labour tabled ridiculous proposals... Over and above that it's just the arrogance from both sides, both Eskom and both unions that have led to this point of imperial breakdown and finally, not taking accountability for their own staff...

Lungile Mashele, energy economist

When asked about how much Eskom workers are earning, Payi said salaries may vary with positions at the power utility.

At Eskom, there are very highly paid executives, of course the engineers, and then you have other people who are your general workers, plumbers and other people who don't get paid as much. The average therefore may disadvantage them because they may look like there are people who are rich who have savings and can waive through the high inflation that everyone is facing and so, the average is really bad...

Xhanti Payi, economist

Listen to the full interview below...


This article first appeared on 702 : Arrogance from both Eskom and unions delayed talks over workers' wages




Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well

29 June 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.

Read More arrow_forward

Nando's caps free 'bright' sides at 4, 'unlike Eskom with power cuts!'

29 June 2022 7:58 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks load shedding and free sides with Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer at Nando's South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Consumer confidence in SA plunges to lowest level in 30 years

29 June 2022 7:44 PM

The Money Show talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya (Chief Economist, FNB SA) about the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index for Q2.

Read More arrow_forward

Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian

29 June 2022 7:09 PM

The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.

Read More arrow_forward

R103m PPE tender awarded to Khusela Diko's relative declared unlawful

29 June 2022 7:02 PM

Zakheni Strategic Supplies, a company owned by Thembile Sangoni, received a tender commitment letter from Kabelo Lehloenya, a chief financial officer for the department just 24 hours after submitting its quotation.

Read More arrow_forward

How load shedding impacts people living with disabilities

29 June 2022 3:43 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to to Alan Downey - executive director of Disability Info South Africa, about the impact of load shedding on people living with disabilities.

Read More arrow_forward

Lack of travel history in monkeypox cases a concern - health dept

29 June 2022 3:38 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to the national spokesman for the Department of Health, Foster Mohale, on second monkeypox case

Read More arrow_forward

South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA

29 June 2022 2:50 PM

The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.

Read More arrow_forward

New ID system for informal structures in CPT townships piloted in Mfuleni

29 June 2022 2:36 PM

The City of Cape Town's Melusi Booi says it's believed this is the first project of its kind for a metro in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Memorial held for Delft cop slain cop outside her home - still no arrests made

29 June 2022 2:03 PM

Constable Shamielah Arendse was shot and killed while off-duty on 21 June 2022. Her killers remain at large.

Read More arrow_forward

