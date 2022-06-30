Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Southern Sun Africa (SSA) is selling its majority shareholding in the Southern Sun Ikoyi Hotel in Lagos.
It owns 75.55% of the Ikoyi, one of Nigeria's top business hotels.
Nigerian entities own the balance of 24.45%, reports Niametrics.
It says the hotel's being acquired by Kasada Albatross Holding, a subsidiary of Qatar-based Kasada Hospitality Fund LP.
RELATED: Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
The Ikoyi Hotel is a landmark in Lagos and a home from home for many international visitors says Dianna Games in conversation with Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield).
It is the end of an era... There's a lot of speculation that the Accor hotel group which is French, is part of the Kasada portfolio, and the hotel will be renamed Accor, but that's not been finalised yet.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Games says it's a case of Southern Sun selling a well-performing hotel in order to fund lesser-performing hotels in Southern Africa.
The hotel is doing better now than it even did before COVID, but the Group is looking for revenues to support its Southern African portfolio which is which has really battled through the COVID period.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
That's an interesting development... I think these are the kind of decisions that business leaders have to make in this wild ride of a world we're living in at the moment.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Listen to Games' Africa update on the Africa Business Focus:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SouthernSunIkoyi/photos/a.210541282462042/1214570205392473
More from Business
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.Read More
Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties
The Money Show interviews Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management at Growthpoint Properties, amid the power crisis.Read More
SA is 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - Eskom
Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid.Read More
Why load shedding is less severe here? Thank Cape Town's battery, Steenbras Dam
Steenbras Dam functions as a pumped-storage hydroelectricity plant when load shedding is extreme.Read More
Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022
Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses.Read More
'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.Read More
Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike
Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement stage 6 blackouts on Friday from 5am until midnight.Read More
City pushing hard to end load shedding in Cape Town - Hill-Lewis
City of Cape Town officials have been exploring emergency and contingency plans around energy.Read More
More from Africa
Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022
Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses.Read More
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president
Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.Read More
Energy sector moves up a gear
Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.Read More
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa
The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies.Read More
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU
Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.Read More
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways
It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.Read More
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover'
Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent.Read More
“Africa is an amazing continent with so much potential”
Africa’s first Nobel laureate in Literature leads the way at the University of Pretoria-hosted African Genius Awards.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.Read More
Looking to sell? Here's how you can borrow money to build or renovate your home
Amy MacIver speaks to reginal sales manager for Ooba Home Loans, Justin Easthorpe, on how to go about getting a renovation loan for your property.Read More
'Everything Everywhere All at Once': an appropriately unhinged dive into chaos
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is a thoroughly anarchic ride that grips like a pit-bull’s jaw once you get lost in its storytelling, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
The crucial role service animals play in South Africans' lives
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to SA Guide Dogs Board Member, Lanya Stanek and guide dog user, Laylaa Jacobs about having a service animal and the training process.Read More
Benefits of family investing
The PPS Investments Family Network enables your family to invest with each other to build your family’s wealth.Read More
'In music I find hope' - jazz legend, Selaelo Selota
Clement Manyathela was in conversation with the jazz legend Selaelo Seloto, looking at his over 20-year musical journey.Read More
Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.Read More
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.Read More
All the changes you need to know this tax season
Africa Melane interviewed the Tax Technician’s Mogamat Amien West about changes in tax law and regulations by SARS.Read More