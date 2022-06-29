Memorial held for Delft cop slain cop outside her home - still no arrests made
A police officer shot dead outside her home in Delft a week ago has been honoured in a memorial held by her colleagues.
Constable Shamielah Arendse was gunned down outside her house in Gilo Road, Leiden on 21 June.
She was off-duty at the time.
Eyewitnesses say the 26-year-old, who was stationed at the Table Bay Harbour police station, was standing with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Wednesday held a final salute for the slain officer at a service at St Andrews Presbyterian Church in Green Point.
To date, her killers remain at large, and SAPS has confirmed that Delft Police have opened a murder docket for investigation.
