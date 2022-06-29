New ID system for informal structures in CPT townships piloted in Mfuleni
New technologies are being used in a trial project run by the City of Cape Town’s Informal Settlements Department which aims to log informal structures in townships.
It's being piloted at the City's Bosasa Phase 2 development in Mfuleni, where some 1, 000 structures were this week marked and numbered with a unique Quick Response (QR) code and city-specific paint under phase one of the project.
Field maps were also created to indicate the associated number of each structure
As far as we know, this will be the first project of its kind for a metro in South Africa.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
The idea of the pilot project is to create direct interaction between the City and residents in informal settlements, to provide up to date data for planning and budget purposes.
... each structure owner will be issued with a residence certificate linked to their respective Identity Document (ID), Global Positioning System (GPS) coordinates, electricity meter number, name, address and QR code.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
We are adapting to and making use of new technologies, even in the most vulnerable of communities, so that we may continue to provide the best possible services to our residents.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
The second phase of the project will see department officials returning to homes that have been logged in order to obtain consent and proceed with the electronic capturing of survey questions.
"While this is ongoing, survey data will be displayed live on a dashboard with immediate access to individual information" says the City.
