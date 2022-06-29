South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
Fuel is set to take another nasty hike in July, even though the cost of petrol for the average commuter is already almost R25 a litre.
Spokesperson for the Automobile Association (AA), Layton Beard, spoke to Mandy Weiner regarding this.
The price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin is definitely going to increase going into July. The numbers we are seeing at the moment are R1,85 for petrol and R1,60 for diesel.Layton Beard - AA Spokesperson
Besides the fuel increases for petrol and diesel, you have to add the 75c fuel levy which will be re-implemented.
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial. At the end of the day, it's going to add to...already embattled citizens in South Africa.Layton Beard - AA Spokesperson
The AA is calling for a review of the fuel price. They feel the government should do all it can to help commuters through this fuel hike.
Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has called for an extension to the R1,50 petrol tax relief, as what is happening in Ukraine is still affecting the price of fuel worldwide.
Scroll up and listen to the audio clip attached.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
