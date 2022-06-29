Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga





The German government plans to legalise its recreational dagga industry.

On 13 June this year, the country started a series of hearings to prepare for the legislative process of legalising dagga.

It’s too early to tell which legalisation model Germany may adopt but full-on American-style commercialisation seems to be preferred.

© creativefamily/123rf.com

"I think it should be all or nothing,” said Finn Hänsel of Sanity Group, a German dagga startup.

“I would suggest the North American model for Germany.”

Germany legalised its medical dagga industry in 20017.

"The legalisation of medical cannabis helped Germans understand cannabis is not just a drug and helped fight the stigma around the plant," said Hänsel.

For more details, read "Inside the process to legalise recreational cannabis in Germany" - Forbes