Protect food from spoiling when Eskom sheds its load for longer than four hours





With load shedding getting worse, many listeners want to know how they can keep their food from spoiling when the power goes off for long periods.

Well, all should be well if you keep the door closed, and the power stays off for no longer than four hours. Meat and dairy products are especially prone to spoiling and may become unsafe if load shedding lasts for longer than four hours.

One tip, however, is to put them into the freezer as soon as the power goes off.

© belchonock/123rf.com

Pippa Hudson asked consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about such tricks for keeping food safe from spoiling when the power goes off.

Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.