29 June 2022 7:56 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Pan African Parliament
Fortune Charumbira

Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean Member of Parliament (MP) Fortune Charumbira has won a one-horse race to become the president of the Pan-African Parliament.

Charumbira was elected on Wednesday, with 161 votes in his favour.

The legislative arm of the African Union sat for an ordinary session at its headquarters in Midrand since the start of the week.

Wednesday’s proceedings saw more than 200 delegates voting for the parliament’s bureau, including the president and two vice presidents.

Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.

Charumbira is the first delegate from the southern bloc to take up the top seat.

While proceedings were held behind closed doors - insiders confirmed a total of 203 ballots were counted but 161 were valid.

There were 31 abstentions and 11 spoilt ballots.

Charumbira gave a brief acceptance speech, advocating for unity within the diaspora, and was sworn in immediately.

Voting for other members of the bureau was still under way at the time of publication.

The first vice president is expected to be South Sudan’s MP Albino Aboug after the south and northern blocs agreed to back each other.


This article first appeared on EWN : Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president




