Cost of dying just as high as being alive
So you thought that the cost of living was high? Well, it doesn't get any cheaper once you die.
Paul Roelofse was on the John Perlman Show talking about the cost that comes with dying.
"It's a funny reflection because we struggle through life to try to make it to the end of the month. But what still stands on our plate as part of the obligation that when we die it doesn't come for free," said Roelofse.
While you are resting in peace those left behind will need to deal with whatever mess you left behind.
Roelofse points out that your death does not mean that your problems die with you.
"And it's an important conversation, as you said earlier on, and it's something that really needs to be well thought through because when you pass on, you are going to leave a problem behind with your family or with your dependents and I think the responsible thing to do is face the music that the fact of life is it costs to die."
If you think you can rack up debt while you're living and when you die one day it goes away, it doesn't, your estate is still accountable for it.
"And I think it's a lesser-known and a lesser discussed topic, but you know when it comes to dying, your possessions, your assets go into your estate, and they are dealt with by an executor who incidentally doesn't come for free. And that executor needs to take your estate through the process and one of the starting blocks is to find out how much you owe in your estate. And then to work out what you have got in your estate and start sorting out things and priorities, so starting off one of the costs of dying, is certainly settling your debts."
This article first appeared on EWN : Cost of dying just as high as being alive
