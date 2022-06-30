Fans bid a sad 'totsiens' to scrapped Afrikaans panel show Tussen Ons
Fans of the Kyknet show Tussen Ons have expressed their sadness and disappointment that it is to be scrapped after four years.
The all-female Afrikaans panel programme has been presented by Tracey Lange, Kay Karriem, Ingrid Jones, Success Lekabe, and Zelda La Grange since its inception, but the final episode will air on Thursday.
In its place, from Monday 4 July, Turkish telenovelas In die Ysterhand se Greep and Kind van die Nooddlot will air instead.
Filmed before a live studio audience, Tussen Ons tackled a range of topics, and guests over the last four years have included Marc Lottering, Vicky Sampson, and Jill Levenburg.
On the decision to remove the programme from its lineup, KykNET en Kie told the Daily Voice that the move formed "part of a bigger renewal of the channel."
"We want to offer our viewers the best of both worlds - international glamour in Afrikaans, as well as local stories and entertainment that is anchored in Afrikaans communties."
But the show's fans aren't happy.
Taking to the Tussen Ons Facebook page, one asked, "What is the reason behind this? Enjoy your opinions and chats! Thank you for an excellent programme", while another viewer said, "All the good programmes get removed then we must watch repeats again and again."
It's being reported that the hosts themselves were blindsided by the news - Ingrid Jones posting on her Facebook page on Wednesday evening, "The final goodbye tonight. Bring out the tissues. THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES."
Click below to watch Tussen Ons host Tracey Lange talking in the last episode about how the show has touched people's lives all over the world:
RELATED: Making her ancestors proud: Tracey Lange on her road to success in the media biz
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TussenOnsTV
More from Local
Need to settle a traffic fine? From tomorrow you can pay via SnapScan and Zapper
Those are just two of the new payment channels being introduced by the City of Cape Town from 1 July.Read More
'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected
Mandy Wiener spoke to NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu about these reports and the state of negotiations, and to City Power Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.Read More
Learner's License Project: WC govt seeks to expand Mitchells Plain footprint
Lester Kiewit spoke to a Member of the Provincial Legislature in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie.Read More
Got a complaint against the City of Cape Town? It just got easier to lodge them
From July, the City of Cape Town’s Ombudsman Office will have a permanent presence at four City municipal offices every Tuesday.Read More
Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.Read More
'Enyobeni Tavern deaths point to a probable criminal offence'
Lester Kiewit interviews forensic pathologist Paul O’Sullivan about the delay in getting to the bottom of the 21 deaths at Enyobeni Tavern.Read More
Illegal snares threatening Cape wildlife (and domestic pets too)
The SPCA is urging trail runners, dog walkers and hikers to help find and eradicate illegal snares on the urban edge.Read More
Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike
Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement stage 6 blackouts on Friday from 5am until midnight.Read More
More from Entertainment
Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.Read More
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me'
Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years
The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic.Read More
Cape Town Funny Festival celebrates full capacity shows with electrifying energy
John Maytham spoke to comedian and festival MC, Alan Committie about the festival and the first performance in two years without masks.Read More
Critically acclaimed actor Jarrid Geduld plays his fave hits — Sunday at 10am
Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Jarrid Geduld’s carefully curated playlist of 80s and 90s hitsRead More
How gamification benefits businesses and consumers
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers from HaveYouHeard Marketing about gamification and its benefits.Read More
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to split
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
The World View: 19 children, two teachers shot dead at a Texas school
Refilwe speaks to UK journalist Adam Gilchrist about the news making headlines around the world.Read More