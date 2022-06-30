Fans bid a sad 'totsiens' to scrapped Afrikaans panel show Tussen Ons





Fans of the Kyknet show Tussen Ons have expressed their sadness and disappointment that it is to be scrapped after four years.

The all-female Afrikaans panel programme has been presented by Tracey Lange, Kay Karriem, Ingrid Jones, Success Lekabe, and Zelda La Grange since its inception, but the final episode will air on Thursday.

In its place, from Monday 4 July, Turkish telenovelas In die Ysterhand se Greep and Kind van die Nooddlot will air instead.

Filmed before a live studio audience, Tussen Ons tackled a range of topics, and guests over the last four years have included Marc Lottering, Vicky Sampson, and Jill Levenburg.

On the decision to remove the programme from its lineup, KykNET en Kie told the Daily Voice that the move formed "part of a bigger renewal of the channel."

"We want to offer our viewers the best of both worlds - international glamour in Afrikaans, as well as local stories and entertainment that is anchored in Afrikaans communties."

But the show's fans aren't happy.

Taking to the Tussen Ons Facebook page, one asked, "What is the reason behind this? Enjoy your opinions and chats! Thank you for an excellent programme", while another viewer said, "All the good programmes get removed then we must watch repeats again and again."

It's being reported that the hosts themselves were blindsided by the news - Ingrid Jones posting on her Facebook page on Wednesday evening, "The final goodbye tonight. Bring out the tissues. THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES."

Click below to watch Tussen Ons host Tracey Lange talking in the last episode about how the show has touched people's lives all over the world:

