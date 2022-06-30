Could birthmark help ID body of woman found wrapped in bag and dumped in Delft?
Police hope a distinctive birthmark could help confirm the identity of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a bag in a field in Delft.
A murder investigation is underway following the discovery on Monday morning.
Police say officers were called to scene, after a man burning copper on the field noticed the bag floating in water between the reeds.
"He opened the bag and saw the body of a person inside and immediately contacted SAPS."
The victim was wearing a floral dress, sneakers, and a maroon cap. She had a green band on her head.
Most significantly, she has a large birthmark on her right inner thigh.
Police believe the victim to be in her mid-20s.
Anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Shiraj Abdurahman on 076 089 2578, SAPS Delft at 021 9549011.
Information can also be given to Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111.
