R Kelly's estate could possibly be used to compensate victims





Musician, R Kelly, was on Wednesday sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, for sex trafficking and abusing young girls.

Last year, the musician, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly was found guilty of all nine charges he faced, including racketeering.

This is the first time the 55-year-old faces criminal consequences for his decades-long abuse of women and children.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about the long-anticipated conviction and what it means for R Kelly’s victims.

It has taken so long for the sentence to be handed down, it’s been so long since all these allegations were first made, and they found that annoying. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

There’s also been rumours making rounds that the proceeds of Kelly’s music are still accumulating and should possibly be used to compensate his 11 victims, says Friedman.

Is there some ruling that some of that gets paid out to his victims? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

