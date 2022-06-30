R Kelly's estate could possibly be used to compensate victims
Musician, R Kelly, was on Wednesday sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, for sex trafficking and abusing young girls.
Last year, the musician, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly was found guilty of all nine charges he faced, including racketeering.
This is the first time the 55-year-old faces criminal consequences for his decades-long abuse of women and children.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about the long-anticipated conviction and what it means for R Kelly’s victims.
It has taken so long for the sentence to be handed down, it’s been so long since all these allegations were first made, and they found that annoying.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
There’s also been rumours making rounds that the proceeds of Kelly’s music are still accumulating and should possibly be used to compensate his 11 victims, says Friedman.
Is there some ruling that some of that gets paid out to his victims?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up for the conversation.
More from Lifestyle
'In music I find hope' - jazz legend, Selaelo Selota
Clement Manyathela was in conversation with the jazz legend Selaelo Seloto, looking at his over 20-year musical journey.Read More
Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.Read More
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.Read More
All the changes you need to know this tax season
Africa Melane interviewed the Tax Technician’s Mogamat Amien West about changes in tax law and regulations by SARS.Read More
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'
What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well
The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.Read More
Nando's caps free 'bright' sides at 4, 'unlike Eskom with power cuts!'
Motheo Khoaripe talks load shedding and free sides with Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer at Nando's South Africa.Read More
Consumer confidence in SA plunges to lowest level in 30 years
The Money Show talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya (Chief Economist, FNB SA) about the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index for Q2.Read More
Protect food from spoiling when Eskom sheds its load for longer than four hours
Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.Read More