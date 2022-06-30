Missing Capricorn sisters found - disappearance was 'personal matter' says SAPS





Two sisters, missing from their home in Capricorn, Cape Town for close to a month have been found in Johannesburg.

Vanessa and Kimberly Mubaiwa disappeared after visiting Muizenberg Library on 27 May.

When the siblings failed to return home, their father alerted police.

There were reports the girls had been seen getting into a white Honda SUV after leaving the library.

On Thursday, police confirmed that twenty-one-year-old Kimberley Mubaiwa and nineteen-year-old Vannessa Mubaiwa had been found safe and unharmed in the Parkview in Johannesburg.

"A cross province joint operation between police in Gauteng and the Western Cape has resulted in the tracking down of two sisters" said the SAPS in a statement.

There has been speculation on various social media groups as to the reasons behind the girl's abscondment.

However, SAPS would only confirm that their disappearance was based on a "personal matter".

"While the SAPS is pleased to have found the pair well and alive, the management of the SAPS is urging young people to keep their parents informed of their whereabouts at all times so as not to cause unnecessary panic. Police resources are already stretched and such resources can be better diverted and utilised in genuine missing people's cases where women, children and vulnerable groups are in danger" said a spokesperson for SAPS."

Prior to being reunited with their family in Muizenburg, the sisters met with both the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner who visited the family following their disappearence.

RELATED: Police appeal to public to help find Capricorn sisters missing since end of May