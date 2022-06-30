Missing Capricorn sisters found - disappearance was 'personal matter' says SAPS
Two sisters, missing from their home in Capricorn, Cape Town for close to a month have been found in Johannesburg.
Vanessa and Kimberly Mubaiwa disappeared after visiting Muizenberg Library on 27 May.
When the siblings failed to return home, their father alerted police.
There were reports the girls had been seen getting into a white Honda SUV after leaving the library.
On Thursday, police confirmed that twenty-one-year-old Kimberley Mubaiwa and nineteen-year-old Vannessa Mubaiwa had been found safe and unharmed in the Parkview in Johannesburg.
"A cross province joint operation between police in Gauteng and the Western Cape has resulted in the tracking down of two sisters" said the SAPS in a statement.
There has been speculation on various social media groups as to the reasons behind the girl's abscondment.
However, SAPS would only confirm that their disappearance was based on a "personal matter".
"While the SAPS is pleased to have found the pair well and alive, the management of the SAPS is urging young people to keep their parents informed of their whereabouts at all times so as not to cause unnecessary panic. Police resources are already stretched and such resources can be better diverted and utilised in genuine missing people's cases where women, children and vulnerable groups are in danger" said a spokesperson for SAPS."
Prior to being reunited with their family in Muizenburg, the sisters met with both the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner who visited the family following their disappearence.
RELATED: Police appeal to public to help find Capricorn sisters missing since end of May
More from Local
Need to settle a traffic fine? From tomorrow you can pay via SnapScan and Zapper
Those are just two of the new payment channels being introduced by the City of Cape Town from 1 July.Read More
'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected
Mandy Wiener spoke to NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu about these reports and the state of negotiations, and to City Power Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.Read More
Learner's License Project: WC govt seeks to expand Mitchells Plain footprint
Lester Kiewit spoke to a Member of the Provincial Legislature in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie.Read More
Got a complaint against the City of Cape Town? It just got easier to lodge them
From July, the City of Cape Town’s Ombudsman Office will have a permanent presence at four City municipal offices every Tuesday.Read More
Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.Read More
'Enyobeni Tavern deaths point to a probable criminal offence'
Lester Kiewit interviews forensic pathologist Paul O’Sullivan about the delay in getting to the bottom of the 21 deaths at Enyobeni Tavern.Read More
Illegal snares threatening Cape wildlife (and domestic pets too)
The SPCA is urging trail runners, dog walkers and hikers to help find and eradicate illegal snares on the urban edge.Read More
Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike
Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement stage 6 blackouts on Friday from 5am until midnight.Read More