Missing Capricorn sisters found - disappearance was 'personal matter' says SAPS

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Home Loan Financing Explained: Borrow to Build, Renovate, Extend or Buy Off-Plan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Justin Easthorpe
Today at 14:40
Mini Makers Food Camp Makers Landing Food Education Programme for kids
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hannerie Visser - Organiser at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Leonard Moss
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leonard Moss - Caller at ...
Leonard Moss
Today at 15:20
Government emergency power
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
‘Covid-19’ informal settlement delegitimises authority of the City of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Thina Nzo
Today at 16:20
I will not renew my ANC membership; the party is no longer fit to govern
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mervyn Bunnun
Today at 16:33
The Metaverse emerges in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck tech analyst - World Wide Worx
Today at 17:05
Trade union powers and responsibilities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 17:20
The Electoral Amendment Bill Constitutional Court ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Letlhogonolo Letshele - My Vote Counts Electoral Systems Researcher.
Today at 17:45
Tashas brand goes even more global expanding to London and Saudi Arabia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Natasha Sideris
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Need to settle a traffic fine? From tomorrow you can pay via SnapScan and Zapper Those are just two of the new payment channels being introduced by the City of Cape Town from 1 July. 30 June 2022 1:44 PM
'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges' Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena. 30 June 2022 1:30 PM
NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected Mandy Wiener spoke to NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu about these reports and the state of negotiations, and to City Power Spok... 30 June 2022 1:16 PM
View all Local
Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 29 June 2022 7:09 PM
How load shedding impacts people living with disabilities Lester Kiewit spoke to to Alan Downey - executive director of Disability Info South Africa, about the impact of load shedding on p... 29 June 2022 3:43 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
View all Politics
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement sta... 30 June 2022 12:27 PM
City pushing hard to end load shedding in Cape Town - Hill-Lewis City of Cape Town officials have been exploring emergency and contingency plans around energy. 30 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all Business
'In music I find hope' - jazz legend, Selaelo Selota Clement Manyathela was in conversation with the jazz legend Selaelo Seloto, looking at his over 20-year musical journey. 30 June 2022 2:00 PM
Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey. 30 June 2022 1:02 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur "All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton... 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
Transgender athletes' uphill exclusion battle continues Refilwe Moloto speaks to the University of Waikato's Claire Breen, about the legal and scientific battle for transgender athletes. 29 June 2022 12:29 PM
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
View all Sport
Fans bid a sad 'totsiens' to scrapped Afrikaans panel show Tussen Ons After four years on local channel Kyknet, the all-female panel show Tussen Ons (Between Us) is coming to an end. 30 June 2022 10:07 AM
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me' Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More. 27 June 2022 3:02 PM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans. 29 June 2022 9:12 PM
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
The World View with Adam Gilchrist: 101-year-old sentenced to 5 years in prison Foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the news making headlines around the world. 29 June 2022 1:32 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
Energy sector moves up a gear Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector. 29 June 2022 4:19 PM
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Missing Capricorn sisters found - disappearance was 'personal matter' says SAPS

30 June 2022 11:01 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
missing sisters
Vanessa and Kimberly Mubaiwa
Missing Capricorn sisters found

The alarm was raised last month when Vanessa and Kimberly Mubaiwa failed to return home after visiting Muizenberg Library.

Two sisters, missing from their home in Capricorn, Cape Town for close to a month have been found in Johannesburg.

Vanessa and Kimberly Mubaiwa disappeared after visiting Muizenberg Library on 27 May.

When the siblings failed to return home, their father alerted police.

There were reports the girls had been seen getting into a white Honda SUV after leaving the library.

On Thursday, police confirmed that twenty-one-year-old Kimberley Mubaiwa and nineteen-year-old Vannessa Mubaiwa had been found safe and unharmed in the Parkview in Johannesburg.

"A cross province joint operation between police in Gauteng and the Western Cape has resulted in the tracking down of two sisters" said the SAPS in a statement.

There has been speculation on various social media groups as to the reasons behind the girl's abscondment.

However, SAPS would only confirm that their disappearance was based on a "personal matter".

"While the SAPS is pleased to have found the pair well and alive, the management of the SAPS is urging young people to keep their parents informed of their whereabouts at all times so as not to cause unnecessary panic. Police resources are already stretched and such resources can be better diverted and utilised in genuine missing people's cases where women, children and vulnerable groups are in danger" said a spokesperson for SAPS."

Prior to being reunited with their family in Muizenburg, the sisters met with both the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner who visited the family following their disappearence.

RELATED: Police appeal to public to help find Capricorn sisters missing since end of May




30 June 2022 11:01 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
missing sisters
Vanessa and Kimberly Mubaiwa
Missing Capricorn sisters found

More from Local

Need to settle a traffic fine? From tomorrow you can pay via SnapScan and Zapper

30 June 2022 1:44 PM

Those are just two of the new payment channels being introduced by the City of Cape Town from 1 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'

30 June 2022 1:30 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected

30 June 2022 1:16 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu about these reports and the state of negotiations, and to City Power Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Learner's License Project: WC govt seeks to expand Mitchells Plain footprint

30 June 2022 1:12 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to a Member of the Provincial Legislature in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got a complaint against the City of Cape Town? It just got easier to lodge them

30 June 2022 1:11 PM

From July, the City of Cape Town’s Ombudsman Office will have a permanent presence at four City municipal offices every Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

30 June 2022 1:02 PM

Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Enyobeni Tavern deaths point to a probable criminal offence'

30 June 2022 12:46 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews forensic pathologist Paul O’Sullivan about the delay in getting to the bottom of the 21 deaths at Enyobeni Tavern.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illegal snares threatening Cape wildlife (and domestic pets too)

30 June 2022 12:43 PM

The SPCA is urging trail runners, dog walkers and hikers to help find and eradicate illegal snares on the urban edge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike

30 June 2022 12:27 PM

Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement stage 6 blackouts on Friday from 5am until midnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plane Project lets youngsters experience the magic of flight for the first time

30 June 2022 12:25 PM

Lester Kiewet spoke to Morningstar Flight Academy pilot, Michelle Boshoff about taking children for their first ever flight through the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

All the changes you need to know this tax season

Business Lifestyle

Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike

Business Local

Missing Capricorn sisters found - disappearance was 'personal matter' says SAPS

Local

EWN Highlights

F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur

30 June 2022 12:59 PM

EC police warn against spreading false info about Enyobeni Tavern deaths

30 June 2022 12:16 PM

Carbon monoxide may have caused Enyobeni Tavern deaths - Paul O’Sullivan

30 June 2022 11:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA