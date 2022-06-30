How to accurately determine average salaries at a big company





In light of the recent industrial action at some of Eskom's power stations, which saw South Africa forced to endure stage 6 power cuts, a piece of news has started recirculating about the average employee salary at Eskom. According to reports from last year, the average salary at Eskom is well above R700,000 per annum. Considering that Eskom’s employee headcount is over 40,000, that is a substantial salary overhead.

But where does that number come from? Refilwe Moloto spoke with statistician Matlapane Masupye to explain how those stats are actually determined. The first thing to understand is the difference between the concept of and average and a median.

A median is when you take a series of numbers and arrange them from smallest to largest; the middle most number is the called the median. For example: if you take the sequence 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, then 3 is the median because it is the middle most value.

An average is when you take a sequence of numbers, add them all together and then divide the result by the amount of numbers you started with. So, if we use the sequence of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, when added together it equals 21. And since you added 6 whole numbers together, you need to divide that 21 by 6, which equals 3.5.

Both of these approaches have their pros and cons when working out statistics. Where this becomes problematic, like with the Eskom example, is that if you have large numbers in your sequence, then there’s a good chance your average will skew large as well, which doesn’t give an image of what’s really going on.

Masupye made the suggestion that when working out these kinds of things, it's best to group the salaries by occupation to give you a better picture.

The best way of looking at this, get your averages it according to occupation. Because currently what we are looking at, we are taking the average of everybody. You cleaners, you manager, your directors, chief directors; it can’t work like that, it's going to give you a false picture. Matlapane Masupye, Director for Employment Statistics at Stats SA

Masupye did shed a little light on what Eskom’s management salary might be. According to Stats SA's own data, the industrial subsector that Eskom belongs to, the average salary is around R52,000.

