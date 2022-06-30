Well-known orcas Port and Starboard sighted in False Bay on Thursday
If you are keen to spot the well-known killer whale pair Port and Starboard, locals in the south suggest you head on down towards Boulders and see if you can spot them in the bay.
SeafariApp shared a photograph by local Allison Thomson of the orcas in the bay on Thursday morning.
Hopefully we will get to share more pics of the sightings later!
Drone Fanatics SA photographed the pair on 20 June in Mossel Bay! That's how far the two have travelled.
Scientific research and conservation of marine mammals along the coasts of South Africa and Namibia, Sea Search wrote:
In 2020 Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company described his sighting of the pair. In the 2020 interview, he said: "We first started seeing Orcas back in 2009 when we saw them hunting dolphins, and since then I have been keeping records of sightings of killer whales along the South African coastline."
Click to see Dave Hurwitz's amazing photos of the pair in the bay in 2020.
