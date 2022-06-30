All the changes you need to know this tax season





Tax season opens on Friday, the 1st of July and ends on 24 October. Filing season includes all categories of individual taxpayers, provisional and non-provisional, as well as trusts.

This year, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has “auto-assessed” more than three million individuals - and these people do not have to file a tax return if they are satisfied with the outcome.

Being auto-assessed means that SARS will send taxpayers an original estimated assessment that has been pre-populated with third-party data, such as that from banks and medical aids. Once this has been received, and as a taxpayer you are happy, then you won’t have to do anything. Moreover, if you are entitled to a refund, it should be paid within 72 hours of the assessment being issued.

However, if you are unhappy with the return and need to add more information or feel there is a mistake, you will need to file a tax return within 40 business days. And if this is not possible, apply for an extension via e-filing before the end of the 40 days.

Sars will start notifying taxpayers of their auto-assessments from 1 July; and those who the revenue service did not auto-assess must file a return before tax season ends.

Africa Melane interviewed the Tax Technician’s Mogamat Amien West to talk about everything you need to know about changes in tax law and regulations (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).

You need to have your IRP5… any medical aid contributions… and your investment income… Sars already knows about it… you need to review if you are happy… and accept, or edit the return… Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician

Sars might know more about your financial matters than you! Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician

