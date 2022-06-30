Illegal snares threatening Cape wildlife (and domestic pets too)





- SPCA says since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a spike in the number of snares being set on the urban edge

- It says the snares pose a risk not only to wildlife species but to domestic pets as well.

- SANParks has a formal anti-snare patrol group that conducts regular snare removal patrols in the Table Mountain National Park areas.

Snares, like the one pictured above, continue to pose a threat to animals living on Cape Town's urban edge.

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GGH SPCA) says it receives at least two call-outs a month to retrieve animals stuck in these illegal traps.

It has described a 'pandemic' of illegal snaring that is threatening animal life on the southern peninsula.

We have found and had reports of active snares being found across the Constantia Valley and further south into Fish Hoek and all the way down to and including inside Cape Point Nature Reserve. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Not just wildlife

The SPCA says the type of snares it typically finds, don't discriminate in the species of animal they catch:

A trap set to catch a small buck will also catch a porcupine, a caracal cat, a baboon, a mongoose, a tortoise, a genet cat, a guinea fowl or as easily a domestic dog or cat. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Animals can remain caught in a snare for days or even weeks before the poacher returns to check on his traps.

Snares offer a cruel, agonising and drawn-out death to any animal that happens to get caught in one. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Misconception

While many people may believe that the snares are being set by people who are homeless or hungry for food, the SPCA says that's not the only reason animals are being trapped.

"A lot of times snares are set to trap animals for their pelts in the case of smaller mammals like spotted genet cats and water mongoose" says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

It's urging Cape Town's outdoor community to keep an eye out and report illegal snares.

What is needed is greater awareness of the prevalence of snares in our neighbourhoods, the damage that they cause and the substantial risk that they pose. Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Click here to find out how you can report an illegal snare.

