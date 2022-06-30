City pushing hard to end load shedding in Cape Town - Hill-Lewis





Lester Kiewit spoke with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to learn more about the city's emergency and contingency plans around energy.

Lester began by asking about the city’s preparedness around potential stage 8 load shedding, but not only regarding the lack of electricity, but the potential economic and security fallout. The mayor said that they had already cancelled leave and rejigged rosters to have more officers on the street in high-risk areas.

You're right, it is a huge safety concern. It’s a cost concern as well because we have lots of extra officers out. We have diesel generators running our water purification stations, our sewage pump stations. So we are spending millions on diesel. It is all round basically a disaster. Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town Mayor

When asked if the city is able to mitigate stage 6 load shedding to many municipalities, Hill-Lewis elaborated on the excellent work performed by the engineers at Steenbras Dam, which provides some hydroelectric power. While the dam was able to completely fulfill the city’s power needs, they are looking at ways to expand its capacity.

Speaking to the fact that some parts of the Mother City received their power from Eskom and others from the city, listeners wanted to know how is this decided and was it possible to switch. The mayor explained that the city is in talks with Eskom to take over those areas, but the city would need to purchase the infrastructure and so there is due diligence process that needs to be done.

About 15% of the city has Eskom grids and Eskom owns those grids. So it's their substation, their transformer boxes, their cables even. So it’s not just a matter of switching over. Eskom is very keen to give us those areas and we are keen to take them. Geordin Hill-Lewis - City of Cape Town Mayor

