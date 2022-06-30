F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Home Loan Financing Explained: Borrow to Build, Renovate, Extend or Buy Off-Plan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Justin Easthorpe
Today at 14:40
Mini Makers Food Camp Makers Landing Food Education Programme for kids
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hannerie Visser - Organiser at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Leonard Moss
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leonard Moss - Caller at ...
Leonard Moss
Today at 15:20
Government emergency power
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
‘Covid-19’ informal settlement delegitimises authority of the City of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Thina Nzo
Today at 16:20
I will not renew my ANC membership; the party is no longer fit to govern
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mervyn Bunnun
Today at 16:33
The Metaverse emerges in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck tech analyst - World Wide Worx
Today at 17:05
Trade union powers and responsibilities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 17:20
The Electoral Amendment Bill Constitutional Court ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Letlhogonolo Letshele - My Vote Counts Electoral Systems Researcher.
Today at 17:45
Tashas brand goes even more global expanding to London and Saudi Arabia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Natasha Sideris
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Need to settle a traffic fine? From tomorrow you can pay via SnapScan and Zapper Those are just two of the new payment channels being introduced by the City of Cape Town from 1 July. 30 June 2022 1:44 PM
'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges' Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena. 30 June 2022 1:30 PM
NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected Mandy Wiener spoke to NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu about these reports and the state of negotiations, and to City Power Spok... 30 June 2022 1:16 PM
View all Local
Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 29 June 2022 7:09 PM
How load shedding impacts people living with disabilities Lester Kiewit spoke to to Alan Downey - executive director of Disability Info South Africa, about the impact of load shedding on p... 29 June 2022 3:43 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
View all Politics
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement sta... 30 June 2022 12:27 PM
City pushing hard to end load shedding in Cape Town - Hill-Lewis City of Cape Town officials have been exploring emergency and contingency plans around energy. 30 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all Business
'In music I find hope' - jazz legend, Selaelo Selota Clement Manyathela was in conversation with the jazz legend Selaelo Seloto, looking at his over 20-year musical journey. 30 June 2022 2:00 PM
Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey. 30 June 2022 1:02 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur "All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton... 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
Transgender athletes' uphill exclusion battle continues Refilwe Moloto speaks to the University of Waikato's Claire Breen, about the legal and scientific battle for transgender athletes. 29 June 2022 12:29 PM
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
View all Sport
Fans bid a sad 'totsiens' to scrapped Afrikaans panel show Tussen Ons After four years on local channel Kyknet, the all-female panel show Tussen Ons (Between Us) is coming to an end. 30 June 2022 10:07 AM
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me' Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More. 27 June 2022 3:02 PM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans. 29 June 2022 9:12 PM
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
The World View with Adam Gilchrist: 101-year-old sentenced to 5 years in prison Foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the news making headlines around the world. 29 June 2022 1:32 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
Energy sector moves up a gear Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector. 29 June 2022 4:19 PM
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur

30 June 2022 12:59 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
FIA Formula One
racism in sports
Nelson Piquet

"All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton.

Sporting codes have a long way to go before racism is eradicated within them. A recent racist remark directed at Lewis Hamilton by Nelson Piquet has freshly put this into perspective.

In a 2021 podcast interview, which came to light earlier this week, Piquet, while criticising Hamilton's driving during the 2021 British Grand Prix, can be heard in Portuguese calling the 37-year-old Brit the N-word. The 69-year-old used the derogatory term while discussing a move Hamilton made against Max Verstappen - who happens to be dating Piquet's daughter, Kelly.

Several F1 drivers have publicly spoken out in support of Hamilton, who is the only black driver in Formula 1 and who has tirelessly campaigned to fight racism in the sport.

Writing on his social media, fellow F1 driver Esteban Ocon said that "all racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and our society", adding that enough was enough.

Following Piquet's remarks, Hamilton in a tweet said the "time has come for action" while Formula One, motorsport's governing body - the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile - and Mercedes all took to social media to condemn the 69-year-old Brazilian.

On Wednesday, Piquet apologised for the racial slur stating that the translation of the word he used "on social media is not correct".

"I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver, but the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct," Piquet said in a statement.

"What I said was ill-thought, and I make no defence for it, but I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for 'guy' or 'person' and was never intended to offend," said Piquet.

"I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin colour."


This article first appeared on EWN : F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur




30 June 2022 12:59 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
FIA Formula One
racism in sports
Nelson Piquet

More from Sport

Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'

30 June 2022 12:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transgender athletes' uphill exclusion battle continues

29 June 2022 12:29 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the University of Waikato's Claire Breen, about the legal and scientific battle for transgender athletes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba

26 June 2022 3:17 PM

Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned talent management agency Roc Nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel

26 June 2022 1:27 PM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA

26 June 2022 11:41 AM

“I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the media are valuable partners and similar unsavoury scenes cannot be allowed to happen ever again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory

25 June 2022 1:52 PM

He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join the Stormers in celebrating URC win – here’s where they’ll be, and when

23 June 2022 3:45 PM

The Stormers (bless them!) have made it their mission to get Cape Town smiling. Mission accomplished!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Several roads to be closed in CBD during Stormers celebratory street parade

22 June 2022 2:36 PM

Starting at the Grand Parade, the team will take the United Rugby Championship trophy to the streets of Cape Town on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers to celebrate URC victory with open-top bus parade in Cape Town

22 June 2022 7:12 AM

In an interview with Carl Wastie, Stormers coach John Dobson said that last weekend's win was no doubt a great team effort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers on cloud 9 after URC trophy victory

21 June 2022 8:52 PM

John is joined by various stormers personnel, on their URC victory at the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

All the changes you need to know this tax season

Business Lifestyle

Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike

Business Local

Missing Capricorn sisters found - disappearance was 'personal matter' says SAPS

Local

EWN Highlights

F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur

30 June 2022 12:59 PM

EC police warn against spreading false info about Enyobeni Tavern deaths

30 June 2022 12:16 PM

Carbon monoxide may have caused Enyobeni Tavern deaths - Paul O’Sullivan

30 June 2022 11:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA