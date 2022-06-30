Plane Project lets youngsters experience the magic of flight for the first time
For many children in South Africa, the idea of flying seems like a dream, but for 45 youngsters, that dream recently came true, thanks to the Plane Project.
The NGO - which delivers food and other emergency supplies to different rural and hard-to-reach areas in the country, invited these young people to fly in a light aircraft for the first time. Many of them come from difficult home environments, and would arguably have never had the opportunity at this age.
Lester Kiewet spoke to pilot at Morningstar Flight Academy, Michelle Boshoff about this flight experience.
Boshof explained that the children were paired up with pilots to fly in one of the small aircrafts and even had an opportunity to control the plane.
While some were very nervous, others loved the experience and even said that they could see themselves becoming pilots one day.
Three of the children - Cassidy Phillips, Paris Phillips and Logan Christians joined Kiewit and Boshoff to talk about their experience.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40397021_view-of-beautiful-cloud-and-wing-of-airplane-from-window.html
